SAY HELLO TO THE BRAND NEW AUGUST ISSUE OF WEDDING IDEAS!

Inside this issue…

Still ONLY £3.99!









Brand NEW wedding dresses for the daytime ceremony and the evening party!









The BEST UK barn venues in the most beautiful locations to choose from…









How to make the most of the season with 30 ways to the ultimate summer wedding!









PLUS don’t miss your chance to WIN luxury prizes worth over £6,000 inside, including your bridal alterations, your wedding photographer and two irresistible couples breaks at Tewkesbury Park and The Marylebone Hotel! Read on to find out how you can enter!

PICK UP YOUR COPY FOR JUST £3.99 AT

WH SMITH, TESCO, SAINSBURY’S, MARKS AND SPENCER, WAITROSE, ASDA AND MORRISONS AS WELL AS INDEPENDENT NEWSAGENTS NATIONWIDE!

PLUS you can now purchase a copy of the latest issue online at

The Chelsea Magazine Company

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THE JULY ISSUE…

BRIDAL COMPETITIONS

WIN YOUR BRIDAL ALTERATIONS, BESPOKE VEIL AND MORE WORTH OVER £850!

WIN YOUR WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER AND LUXURY WEDDING ALBUM WORTH £1,700!

WIN A TWO-NIGHT LUXURY STAY AT TEWKESBURY PARK WORTH OVER £900!

WIN A STUNNING OVERNIGHT STAY IN A TERRACE SUITE AT THE MARYLEBONE HOTEL WORTH £2,500!

FEATURED WEDDINGS

KIRSTY & OLIVER

Day of dreams / Ethereal blush and ivory wedding BRYONY & CHRISTOPHER

Homespun heaven/ Whimsical wild flowers and woodland details COLETTE & MICHAEL

Time to shine / A stunning South African winery wedding VICTORIA & ROBERT

English rose / Blush pink balloons filled this barn venue LAUREN & JOSEPH

Fairytale Flowers / Surrey celebration with a haute couture dress REBECCA & THOMAS

The Green Gatsby / 1920’s style comes to Kent

PLANNING