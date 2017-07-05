SAY HELLO TO THE BRAND NEW AUGUST ISSUE OF WEDDING IDEAS!
Inside this issue…
- Still ONLY £3.99!
- Brand NEW wedding dresses for the daytime ceremony and the evening party!
- The BEST UK barn venues in the most beautiful locations to choose from…
- How to make the most of the season with 30 ways to the ultimate summer wedding!
- PLUS don’t miss your chance to WIN luxury prizes worth over £6,000 inside, including your bridal alterations, your wedding photographer and two irresistible couples breaks at Tewkesbury Park and The Marylebone Hotel! Read on to find out how you can enter!
PICK UP YOUR COPY FOR JUST £3.99 AT
WH SMITH, TESCO, SAINSBURY’S, MARKS AND SPENCER, WAITROSE, ASDA AND MORRISONS AS WELL AS INDEPENDENT NEWSAGENTS NATIONWIDE!
PLUS you can now purchase a copy of the latest issue online at
The Chelsea Magazine Company
WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THE JULY ISSUE…
BRIDAL COMPETITIONS
WIN YOUR BRIDAL ALTERATIONS, BESPOKE VEIL AND MORE WORTH OVER £850!
WIN YOUR WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER AND LUXURY WEDDING ALBUM WORTH £1,700!
WIN A TWO-NIGHT LUXURY STAY AT TEWKESBURY PARK WORTH OVER £900!
WIN A STUNNING OVERNIGHT STAY IN A TERRACE SUITE AT THE MARYLEBONE HOTEL WORTH £2,500!
FEATURED WEDDINGS
KIRSTY & OLIVER
Day of dreams / Ethereal blush and ivory wedding
BRYONY & CHRISTOPHER
Homespun heaven/ Whimsical wild flowers and woodland details
COLETTE & MICHAEL
Time to shine / A stunning South African winery wedding
VICTORIA & ROBERT
English rose / Blush pink balloons filled this barn venue
LAUREN & JOSEPH
Fairytale Flowers / Surrey celebration with a haute couture dress
REBECCA & THOMAS
The Green Gatsby / 1920’s style comes to Kent
PLANNING
Sweet stuff: Delicious ideas to delight your guests
Bohemian brights: Feel-good festival wedding inspiration
30 ways to a summer wedding: Tips and ideas to transform your day
You’ve got this! Six ways to feel super confident
VENUES
Rustic Weddings: Find your barn, yurt or country house venue with our edit of the best!
TRENDS
What’s en vogue: The hottest dresses, décor and even drinks!
Tropical paradise: Exotic prints, bright colours and pineapples galore
The ace of lace: Lovely looks with lace to suit every style of bride
Golden girl: Inspiration to make your day ultra glamorous
The dress: Fall in love with this Temperley London design
Dresses for the daytime versus evening: So you can glide down the aisle or hotfoot it onto the dance floor
TRAVEL
Honeymoon quiz: Where will your dream destination be?
The honeymoon calendar: Find out where to go and when
Luxury island getaways: Suitcases at the ready!
Paradise in Polynesia: For a honeymoon full of romance
City break and island escape: From Athens to Crete, have it all…
Love nests: Luxurious locations to mini moon