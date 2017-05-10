Say hello to the brand new JUNE Issue of Wedding Ideas!
Inside this issue…
- This issue is all about your BRIDESMAIDS! Brand NEW dresses for every colour, shape and neckline to suit your girls!
- PLAN your big day in your lunch break: the wedmin tasks that you can achieve in an hour!
- PLUS find the perfect Caribbean island for you…
What to look out for in the JUNE issue…
FEATURED WEDDINGS
HARRIET & SIMON
Lakeside Loving / A vintage Cambridgeshire wedding perched on the water’s edge
HANNAH & MATTHEW
Seaside ceremony / Coastal influences from the venue to the menu
FREYJA & ELLIOT
Vineyard vows / Homespun tipi wedding with bohemian air
SUZANNAH & CHRISTOPHER
Wed in Windsor / Classical traditions with contemporary twists
CRAIG & KATE
Shades of pink and grey / This bride married in her childhood church
EMMA & SCOTT
Italian Glamour / Palatial Lake Como wedding
PLANNING
La vie en rose: Rose gold wedding inspiration
Save the date: The etiquette and timings you need
Rustic riches: Naturally decadent décor to inspire you
How to deal with tricky mums: Solutions that you both will love
Plan in your lunch break: Wedmin tasks you can do in an hour
Let the speeches begin: How to banish any speech nerves
TRENDS
Dresses to dance in: Show off those dancing shoes!
Wild flower moodboard: Ditsy prints and pops of colour
Jim Hjelm by Hayley Paige: Lovely dresses with embroidery and lace
Colour me pretty: A tonal selection of gowns for your bridesmaids
From catwalk to aisle style: Gok Wan reveals five hot trends in bridal right now
TRAVEL
Best of the Caribbean: Find the perfect island for you
Resort round-up: Perfect newlywed packages
Caribbean hot list: What to pack before you jet off
Dubai dreaming: Luxury awaits, Versace style
Umbria unveiled: We tour Italy’s romantic heartland
Love nests: Country retreats in the UK