Say hello to the brand new JUNE Issue of Wedding Ideas!

JUNE issue cover

Inside this issue…

        • This issue is all about your BRIDESMAIDS! Brand NEW dresses for every colour, shape and neckline to suit your girls!
        • PLAN your big day in your lunch break: the wedmin tasks that you can achieve in an hour!
        • PLUS find the perfect Caribbean island for you…
What to look out for in the JUNE issue…

PAPERCHASE


FEATURED WEDDINGS

 

HARRIET & SIMON

Lakeside Loving / A vintage Cambridgeshire wedding perched on the water’s edge

HANNAH & MATTHEW

Seaside ceremony / Coastal influences from the venue to the menu

FREYJA & ELLIOT

Vineyard vows / Homespun tipi wedding with bohemian air

SUZANNAH & CHRISTOPHER

Wed in Windsor / Classical traditions with contemporary twists

CRAIG & KATE

Shades of pink and grey / This bride married in her childhood church

EMMA & SCOTT

Italian Glamour / Palatial Lake Como wedding

 

PLANNING

La vie en rose: Rose gold wedding inspiration

Save the date: The etiquette and timings you need

Rustic riches: Naturally decadent décor to inspire you

How to deal with tricky mums: Solutions that you both will love

Plan in your lunch break: Wedmin tasks you can do in an hour

Let the speeches begin: How to banish any speech nerves

 

TRENDS

Dresses to dance in: Show off those dancing shoes!

Wild flower moodboard: Ditsy prints and pops of colour

Jim Hjelm by Hayley Paige: Lovely dresses with embroidery and lace

Colour me pretty: A tonal selection of gowns for your bridesmaids

From catwalk to aisle style: Gok Wan reveals five hot trends in bridal right now

 

TRAVEL

Best of the Caribbean: Find the perfect island for you

Resort round-up: Perfect newlywed packages

Caribbean hot list: What to pack before you jet off

Dubai dreaming: Luxury awaits, Versace style

Umbria unveiled: We tour Italy’s romantic heartland

Love nests: Country retreats in the UK

