Say hello to the brand new MAY Issue of Wedding Ideas!
Inside this issue…
- Still ONLY £3.99!
- This month you’ll love…our bigger and better collection of high fashion dresses but with affordable price tags! Can we just say…Vera Wang, wow!
- Considering a harmonious marriage abroad? Our money-saving May issue and destination wedding special is full of the perfect places to say your vows, including everything you will need to know before the big day!
- Don’t miss your chance to WIN luxury prizes worth over £7,000 inside…including a Wendy Makin wedding dress, a minimoon in Marrakech, Luxury airport lounge tickets and a honeymoon on the island of Crete…read on to find out how you can enter!
Pick up your copy for just £3.99 at…
WHSmith, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer, Waitrose, Boots, Superdrug, Asda and Morrison’s as well as independent newsagents nationwide!
PLUS you can now purchase a copy of the latest issue online at
The Chelsea Magazine Company
What to look out for in the MAY issue…
BRIDAL COMPETITIONS
WIN a Wendy Makin wedding dress worth £2,000!
WIN a Marrakech minimoon worth £800: Four nights in Moroccan luxury
WIN Luxury airport lounge tickets at London, Heathrow worth £120: 5 PAIRS TO BE WON!
WIN the ultimate Greek honeymoon: Four nights on the Greek island of Crete worth £4,000
FEATURED WEDDINGS
DENISE & NICK
Married in Mayfair / Luxurious London wedding wearing Galia Lahav
MICHAELA & PETR
Wild at heart / Laid-back farm ceremony in the Czech Republic
CHLOE & JASON
Pearly brights / Pastel and vintage details abound!
KATIE & ANDREW
Forest festival / Twinkling tipi reception in the trees
LAUREN & JAMES
Harvest festival / An autumnal barn big day near Aylesbury
AMY & MARK
Barn charm / Country wedding with personal touches
ALANA & JACK
Fairytale in France / Dream wedding of a planner and stylist
PLANNING
Ways with flowers: This year bigger is always better…
Cake culture: Around the world in eight cakes
Get back to nature: This styled shoot shows you how
Bright sparks: The best ideas for colourful grooms
Wet weather weddings: Survive the weather with this guide
Must have photographs: The shots that will make your album wow
TRENDS
Pastel perfection: Use these prettiest of hues to wed in style
Take the plunge: Go glamorous with these trending necklines
Star gazer: Take inspiration from the stars for the most romantic reception décor
White by Vera Wang collection: High fashion dresses with affordable price tags
Destination dress edit: Sun, sand, snow – find the bridal looks to suit
TRAVEL
Marry in paradise: Dream destinations all over the globe
Let’s fly away: Everything you need to know if you’ll be marrying abroad
A marriage made in the Med: 12 perfect places to say your vows
Arabian adventure: Luxurious honeymoons in Oman await
Love nests: The very best romantic London getaways and city wedding venues