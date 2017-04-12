Say hello to the brand new MAY Issue of Wedding Ideas!

 

We're excited to announce a magical new issue for May with tips, ideas and gorgeous gown galore! Read up on the perfect destination locations to wed!

Inside this issue…

      • Still ONLY £3.99!
      • This month you’ll love…our bigger and better collection of high fashion dresses but with affordable price tags! Can we just say…Vera Wang, wow!
      • Considering a harmonious marriage abroad? Our money-saving May issue and destination wedding special is full of the perfect places to say your vows, including everything you will need to know before the big day!
      • Don’t miss your chance to WIN luxury prizes worth over £7,000 inside…including a Wendy Makin wedding dress, a minimoon in Marrakech, Luxury airport lounge tickets and a honeymoon on the island of Crete…read on to find out how you can enter!

 

Pick up your copy for just £3.99 at…

WHSmith, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer, Waitrose, Boots, Superdrug, Asda and Morrison’s as well as independent newsagents nationwide!

 

PLUS you can now purchase a copy of the latest issue online at
The Chelsea Magazine Company

 

What to look out for in the MAY issue…

BRIDAL COMPETITIONS

 

WIN a Wendy Makin wedding dress worth £2,000!

WIN a Marrakech minimoon worth £800: Four nights in Moroccan luxury

WIN Luxury airport lounge tickets at London, Heathrow worth £120: 5 PAIRS TO BE WON!

WIN the ultimate Greek honeymoon: Four nights on the Greek island of Crete worth £4,000

 

Marrakech Minimoon

 

FEATURED WEDDINGS

DENISE & NICK

Married in Mayfair / Luxurious London wedding wearing Galia Lahav

MICHAELA & PETR

Wild at heart / Laid-back farm ceremony in the Czech Republic

CHLOE & JASON

Pearly brights / Pastel and vintage details abound!

KATIE & ANDREW

Forest festival / Twinkling tipi reception in the trees

LAUREN & JAMES

Harvest festival / An autumnal barn big day near Aylesbury

AMY & MARK

Barn charm / Country wedding with personal touches

ALANA & JACK

Fairytale in France / Dream wedding of a planner and stylist

 

PLANNING

Ways with flowers: This year bigger is always better…

Cake culture: Around the world in eight cakes

Get back to nature: This styled shoot shows you how

Bright sparks: The best ideas for colourful grooms

Wet weather weddings: Survive the weather with this guide

Must have photographs: The shots that will make your album wow

 

 

TRENDS

Pastel perfection: Use these prettiest of hues to wed in style

Take the plunge: Go glamorous with these trending necklines

Star gazer: Take inspiration from the stars for the most romantic reception décor

White by Vera Wang collection: High fashion dresses with affordable price tags

Destination dress edit: Sun, sand, snow – find the bridal looks to suit

 

TRAVEL

Marry in paradise: Dream destinations all over the globe

Let’s fly away: Everything you need to know if you’ll be marrying abroad

A marriage made in the Med: 12 perfect places to say your vows

Arabian adventure: Luxurious honeymoons in Oman await

Love nests: The very best romantic London getaways and city wedding venues

