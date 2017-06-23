Is Your Wedding Photographer The Most Important Element?

What is it about a professional wedding photographer that makes the investment so worthwhile?! Your wedding day is the chance for an infinite amount of happy memories to be made, and the opportunity for photographs to be taken that will tell tales for years to come. They aren’t just images which you, as a couple, will cherish either; as they become passed down through generations.

When so much time, effort and money has gone into designing and putting together your wedding day, as well as the fact you are marrying the love of your life surrounded by your family and friends, you’ll want to ensure that the photos you have to look back on are ones you want to cherish.

USB Photographers share why a professional photographer is worth the investment if you want the photos that make you go ‘awww’ rather than ‘arghh!’!

They are wedding specialists

While a professional photographer will be able to take photographs better than an amateur, enlisting the help of a specialist wedding photographer is a far better option.

You don’t want Uncle Joe Bloggs to be taking your wedding photos, who then gets caught up in the festivities of the day, perhaps after a few too many glasses of champagne and forgets he was supposed to be capturing your wedding. A wedding photographer is there to work, not to socialise.

As the expert, a professional is on-hand to advise you on how to get the images you want from your wedding day. If you want staged, formal shots then there’s a wedding photographer for that. If you’d prefer whimsical, caught off-guard style photos then there’s a photographer out there for that too.

Plus, they will be able to turn camera-shy guests into grinning cheshire cats when the time requires – well, at least for one photo at least!

They don’t just capture people

Remember how people say that the day goes by in a blur, leaving you in a ‘did that really happen’ haze? And that guests certainly won’t notice all the tiny details that you’ve spent months stressing over? A professional won’t just ensure that you have the ‘yes that happened’ photos, they’ll also include all the details which made your day UNIQUE!

You want the bond between the two of you to be captured, and the off-camera glances that guests give to one another in their happy state. But you’ll also want to reflect on the decorative elements of your wedding too. Whether it’s the table plan display, wedding favours or photobooth display. When you’ve taken so much time to curate your wedding, you’ll want to have the evidence for years to come.

They understand timings

Couples often find that on their wedding day they are left with little time to enjoy it with one another, or spend as much time as they would like with loved ones. A photographer will be able to advise on just how long taking photos will take, before you are free to enjoy the rest of your day.

Let your photographer know the types of shots you would like, where and who with, and they can ensure that these are taken in the most productive way possible. They’ll also be conscious that getting various family and friends together for group shots is a challenging task – but that’s what they are there for!

They don’t stop at the wedding

Once the lights have come up on the dance floor and your guests start to leave, a wedding photographer doesn’t hang up their camera and bid you farewell just yet! Editing your wedding photos after the big day won’t take five minutes and requires an experienced eye to reflect upon. Your photographer will be able to correct any imperfections to make sure your wedding album is as true to the day you remember!

Many wedding photographers will discuss with you in your initial consultation how your images will be presented to you following your big day. Whether you want them in a photo album, personalised storage box or a USB to display on your laptop, there a number of options that you will be able to choose from!