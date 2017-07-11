Is Oman The New Dubai? The Perfect Honeymoon Hotspot, Zighy Bay

Spend your honeymoon in the lap of laid-back luxury in Oman over Dubai. Expect barefoot relaxation and organic influences offering an inviting twist. Tracy Pallari tells us more. . .

A grand entrance

Firstly, if an adventurous arrival to your honeymoon destination appeals to you, how about paragliding off a cliff onto a gold sandy beach? Alternatively an exhilarating transfer by private speedboat from the nearby fishing village? An escorted four-wheel-drive transfer from Dubai International airport will take you over the scenic mountain tops. Whichever way you choose to arrive at the Six Senses Zighy Bay resort, be prepared for some truly breathtaking views!

Unwind in laid-back luxury

Expect to be blown away by the sheer serenity of Zighy Bay as you melt into

the ultimate destination for luxury. Kick off your shoes and feel the sand between your toes; you’re even encouraged to walk barefoot throughout the resort! You’ll be welcomed by your own personal Guest Experience Manager, who will look after you for the duration of your stay! Consequently the service is impeccable; nothing is too much trouble and they are happy to help with a friendly greeting.

This *award winning, eco-friendly complex is a fusion of chic rustic style and understated luxury. It’s laid out in typical Omani village style across the mile-long sandy beach of the resort. In addition to 82 extremely spacious luxury villas, there are more on the beachfront, but all within just a few minutes of the resort. You will find the main pool, restaurants and bars. Water sports and a saltwater pool sit at one end, with the Six Senses Spa at the other. The whole self-contained complex is linked by sandy paths lined by lemon and fig trees. You’re even given your own bicycles to explore with at your leisure.

Chill and relax in style The Six Senses ethos of caring for the environment is evident everywhere. While each building features natural elements such as stone and wood, all are beautifully designed in harmony with the surroundings. Each extremely spacious, air conditioned villa has its own outdoor living and seating areas and also complete with private plunge pool and patio. Due to fantastic villa music systems aswell, you can relax with your own playlists too. If the run up to your wedding has given you sleepless nights, you couldn’t choose a better place. The beds are incredible with specially commissioned natural mattresses. The 300 thread count linen is unbleached, and you can even choose from your own pillow menu. The menu offers fourteen options for your comfort, including fragrant variations – lavender and ylang ylang, which are perfect for romance! Delectable dining experiences To start the day, a sumptuous buffet is set out alongside chef stations serving a variety of traditional Arabic dishes. You can also choose from fresh fruit, smoothies, meats, cheeses, pastries and all of your hot breakfast favourites. Enjoy either lunch from any of the restaurants or have any meal you choose served in the privacy of your own villa. The menus are diverse, featuring Mediterranean flavour influences as well as the tastes and

aromas of authentic Arabic food. The resort has its own organic garden providing the majority of the fresh produce used across the menus. Even the water is purified and bottled on site rather than importing mineral water. And as a resort that actively encourages health and wellness, gluten, dairy and sugar free options and all food intolerances are catered for. For honeymooners though, it’s the private dining facilities that come into their own at Zighy Bay, with many options to enjoy a romantic meal for two. Choose from a private barbecue, candlelit dining on the beach, or a private dinner in the wine cellar. Additionally your own sommelier can introduce you to some of the world’s nest wines! Not only is the award-winning restaurant located on the mountainside, there are also candlelit steps that lead you to your own private platea. Couples can experience Bedouin dining with the ‘Shua Shack’ experience at the beachside restaurant. Along with authentic Arabian tapas, the chefs serve an array of local organic produce. Most of all, cocktails and canapés at the beach bar as the sun goes down are another must!

Relaxation redefined If your idea of relaxation is an ancient, holistic hammam treatment or a sensory spa ritual, the Zighy Bay spa menu will keep your days full with pampering. In the most serene and tranquil surroundings, try the ‘Zighy Romance’ for a two! Including an aphrodite bath, signature massage and facial, sparkling wine and chocolate. Together you’ll enjoy indulgence in its highest form. Therefore yoga on the deck offers a wonderful way to start the day with the mountain views to calm and inspire. Alternatively, if your idea of switching off involves something rather more energetic, try the array of air, land and sea-based experiences. These include hobie cat, hiking, microlight flights, snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking, paragliding, and also hand line fishing! Wellness You can also meet with a Six Senses wellness expert who will design a personalised programme of treatments, exercise and therapies. As a result of identifying lifestyle and nutritional changes, you can start married life in the healthiest way. Final thoughts Finally, the Six Sense Zighy Bay resort is an Arabian paradise where six-star luxury is more holistic and natural. As a result this is the perfect honeymoon for the couple who want to relax and rejuvenate in sublime style. Six Senses Zighy Bay has just been awarded a place on the Condé Nast Traveller Gold List 2017. It has been named one of the 20 best hotels in the world.

You can stay five nights for the price of four and receive a 10% early booking discount at Six Senses Hideaway Zighy Bay when booking a minimum of 60 days prior to departure. Prices start from £2,215 per person based on two adults sharing for five nights on a bed and breakfast basis, including return flights with Emirates and private transfers. This special offer saves up to £735 per person. Book with the Inspiring Travel Company (01244 355527, www. inspiringtravelcompany.co.uk)