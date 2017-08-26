Be Inspired By This Rustic And Navy DIY Wedding

Rianne & Callum

Almost one year after they first met, Callum asked Rianne to be his wife. “We’d retreated inside from the rain after a picnic in London and Callum lit lots of candles and put on a romantic song – ‘Lovely Tonight’ by Joshua Radin. The next thing I knew, he was getting down on one knee and asked me to marry him. I was super happy and surprised!”

The capital city also set the scene for Rianna’s dress hunt. “It was during a visit to David’s Bridal that I found my A-line dress. It made me feel exactly like I’d always imagined I would – beautiful and like a princess.” The ivory gown featured a lace bodice and tulle skirt. Rianne teame it with ballerina pumps and a veil gifted by her mother.

Callum looked dapper in a Ted Baker, blue three-piece suit, hired from Moss Bros in Chichester.

“I actually saw Callum accidentally as we drove up to the church!”

“He and the groomsmen were busy outside organising as they hadn’t collected the bread for the meal afterwards yet. But, when I saw him again properly, walking down the aisle, I thought he looked gorgeous and teared up.”

Nine bridesmaids attended the bride – her sister plus eight school friends. “I was in Brazil at the time and they were all in the Netherlands, so they chose their navy bridesmaid dresses together there.” A flower girl also joined them, wearing a navy dress from Debenhams.

“Getting ready with the girls on the big day was really special. We don’t spend that much time together, all living in different countries, so it was really nice.”

“I don’t wear a lot of makeup day to day, so my sister took care of my beauty look on the big day. She used a light BB cream, mascara and lipstick. My mum, sister and I also went to the salon to have our nails done – I chose Orly’s ‘Cotton Candy’ for mine.”

Rianne and Callum said “I do” at the groom’s childhood church, St John’s in Southbourne. “I’m Dutch,” the bride explains, “so we had all of our readings in both languages. I walked down the aisle to ‘A Thousand Years’ and we sung a selection of hymns during the ceremony too. The overall feel was so wonderful – I couldn’t pick just one favourite moment.”

The groom’s brother and father both gave speeches, as did the bride’s father.

The speeches received a Dutch twist in the form of a ‘stukje’ – a sketch, set to music, about the bride or groom.

“My bridesmaids all sang the song while my sister played a video of photos, full of good memories.”

Embracing a DIY wedding approach, the couple got crafty, creating a paper flower backdrop, decorating vases with rope and creating chalkboard signs. Friends and family also proved very helpful, sharing decorations they’d kept from when they got married, too.

In an excellent money-saving and DIY wedding move, the couple bought their flowers from a local wholesaler, enlisting the church team to create the two floral stands, ten bouquets and ten buttonholes.

“We used roses, gypsophila and carnations to create a romantic, timeless look.”

The church team also cooked up a storm, baking the couple’s three-tier cake for their wedding present! “We had two chocolate and one vanilla sponge. They were decorated with cascading pink flowers over white icing – beautiful!”

Sentimentally, Callum and Rianne chose the very song they got engaged to for their first dance. “The party was so much fun! I’ve never been so tired in my life, but it was definitely worth it,” the bride laughs.

11 days in Spain beckoned for the newlyweds’ honeymoon. “We booked with Thomson. During the trip, we explored Barcelona, visited local markets, relaxed in the spa and even spent two days at the theme park!”

