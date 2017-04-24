If there’s one thing we expect from an Ines di Santo wedding dress, it’s high fashion. They don’t call this designer’s work haute couture for nothing.

Hallmarks of an Ines di Santo gown are the decadent, feminine details – think feathers, only the choicest of laces, and Swarovski crystals. And the new styles stunning at New York Bridal Week do not disappoint.

Here, we feature four of our favourites for statement skirts and show-stopping silhouettes.

The fit and flare or fishtail silhouette is sought-after by many brides, beloved for making the most of hourglass figures. The intensely ruffled but still ever so soft skirt spreads here to create an impact, juxtaposing elegantly with the fitted bodice and sharp plunging neckline.

Here, it’s the train that takes the skirt to the next level. The stylish but simple fabric and silhouette let the train do all the talking, with the most detailed of lace and embroidery evoking a feminine and timeless romance while remaining at the forefront of bridal trends.

For an Ines di Santo dress with all the drama, it just has to be this breathtaking ballgown. Cascading, unfurling layers of an immaculately ruffled skirt flow from an equally exquisite lace halter neck bodice. It is the fashion forward, princess dress that dreams are made of.

Statement skirts aren’t always all about the size of them, though. In this Ines di Santo gown, a high, asymmetric split with a subtle lace panel echoes the graceful lace shoulders and bodice in a celebration of high quality, intricate fabric choices and craftsmanship.

