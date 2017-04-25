It’s not all about pretty decorations and multiple tiers! Make ordering your wedding cake simple by asking these all-important questions!

What size of cake do I need for my guests?

The size of your cake will of course be dependent on how many guests you are inviting. A small cake won’t go around all of your guests if you have 100 plus people attending your day. Ask your cake maker their advice because this may change depending on where you buy your cake. The size of the tiers can vary as well as the number of tiers you have, so if you like the look of taller cakes you can ask your cake maker if you could have smaller cakes but keep the height. Don’t forget that the base layers of tall tiered cakes are often dummy tiers, made from polystyrene and covered in icing, but these illusion tiers aren’t always that much cheaper. They still take the same amount of time and skill to decorate as the real thing! And don’t forget that some people like seconds!