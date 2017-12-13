Idyllic Azores Honeymoon: Cuddle and Canoe The Famous Coloured Lakes!

Writer Judy Darley discovers the rural idyll of the Azores archipelago’s main island, São Miguel and the story behind it’s romance…

Stay at

Set in the historic centre of Ponta Delgada, the island’s capital, Talisman Hotel offers park views, a rooftop pool and an Art Deco- influenced entrance with a stunning spiral staircase. The Palm Terrace restaurant serves an array of fish dishes, including bacalhau, the local flaky cod dish, and melt-in-the-mouth steak.

Must do

Numerous companies offer visits to Sete Cidades, Seven Cities, a name that actually refers to seven craters clustered close together. Long dormant, the area is verdant with vegetation, farmland and lakes. The most famous are the twin blue and green lakes, but the island is home to many volcanic lakes that you can cycle to and even canoe in! Ask your guide – try Amazing Tours and Azores GreenMark – to tell you the romantic fairytale behind the two colours of these lakes though.