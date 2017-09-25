21 Wedding Ideas For Something Borrowed Something Blue
The tradition something borrowed something blue catalysed the colour focus for this elegant powder blue themed wedding shoot. Complemented by shades of an english garden and scattered with vintage styling and details, you’ll be spoilt for inspiration with 21 ways to incorporate something blue into your day!
“If you have ever visited Houchins, you’ll understand when I say it is an utterly charming venue. With beautiful outdoor features and an unexpectedly breathtaking wedding space, the venue has gained popularity since its opening in 2014.” Jenna, Wonderland Invites & Shoot Coordinator
Creating a theme
We opted for a powdery blue for the main focus of the shoot and we built the rest of the colour references around this pretty shade. White and peach were selected as the complementary colours, and because Houchins has so much green space, the lovely Rosie from A Vintage Wedding used an abundance of greenery to tie in the florals with the natural environment.
Tiger, our model, was beautifully styled by Victoria Bradfield and Original Button; relaxed, natural make up was complemented by loose milk-braids which were pinned at the neck. Tiger’s hair featured a beautiful slide by Marolsha and later in the shoot, a greenery wreath and loose flowers. Dress designer Naomi Neoh kindly lent ‘Gwen’ with its matching jacket, and shoes were provided by Emmy London.
Some beautiful, one-off items were created exclusively for the shoot including a handmade silk vow keeper by Ollie’s Studio, an intricate venue location map by Knots & Kisses, perfectly fitting stationery by Wonderland Invites and of course, sweet treats in abundance by Lucky & Co.
Three amazing companies made up the hire team, with styling led by Laura Celiz from Rock The Day; who kindly brought her amazing collection of vintage Babycham glasses. The imposing macrame arch and giant love letters were provided by the lovely team at Vintage Garden Weddings, and Anthology Vintage Hire supplied candlesticks galore! A table runner by Kate Cullen lifted the blue of the tablecloth, and silks from Ollie’s Studio complemented the styled areas and bouquet.
SUPPLIERS
Concept, Planning & Coordination
Wonderland Invites
Caroline Opacic
Stationery Suite & Table Plan
Wonderland Invites
Photographer
Caroline Opacic
Venue
Houchins
Flowers
A Vintage Wedding
Hire & Styling
Rock The Day
Hire – Anthology Vintage Hire
Hire – Vintage Garden Weddings
Cakes & Sweet Treats
Lucky & Co
Dress
Naomi Neoh
Shoes
Emmy London
Table Runner & Floristry Silks
Kate Cullen
Envelope Calligraphy, Vow Keeper & Styling Silks
Ollie’s Studio
Knots & Kisses
Hair
Original Button
Make Up
Victoria Bradfield
Hair Slide & Earrings
Marolsha
Rings
London Victorian Ring Co
Confetti
Shropshire Petals