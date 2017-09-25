21 Wedding Ideas For Something Borrowed Something Blue

The tradition something borrowed something blue catalysed the colour focus for this elegant powder blue themed wedding shoot. Complemented by shades of an english garden and scattered with vintage styling and details, you’ll be spoilt for inspiration with 21 ways to incorporate something blue into your day!

“If you have ever visited Houchins, you’ll understand when I say it is an utterly charming venue. With beautiful outdoor features and an unexpectedly breathtaking wedding space, the venue has gained popularity since its opening in 2014.” Jenna, Wonderland Invites & Shoot Coordinator

Creating a theme

We opted for a powdery blue for the main focus of the shoot and we built the rest of the colour references around this pretty shade. White and peach were selected as the complementary colours, and because Houchins has so much green space, the lovely Rosie from A Vintage Wedding used an abundance of greenery to tie in the florals with the natural environment.

Tiger, our model, was beautifully styled by Victoria Bradfield and Original Button; relaxed, natural make up was complemented by loose milk-braids which were pinned at the neck. Tiger’s hair featured a beautiful slide by Marolsha and later in the shoot, a greenery wreath and loose flowers. Dress designer Naomi Neoh kindly lent ‘Gwen’ with its matching jacket, and shoes were provided by Emmy London.

Some beautiful, one-off items were created exclusively for the shoot including a handmade silk vow keeper by Ollie’s Studio, an intricate venue location map by Knots & Kisses, perfectly fitting stationery by Wonderland Invites and of course, sweet treats in abundance by Lucky & Co.

