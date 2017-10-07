Hurley House : London Boutique Hotel Renovated With Cosy Country Trimmings

London boutique hotel and food fanatic’s dream, Hurley House in Henley-on-Thames is popular with city folk in pursuit of the perfect getaway, within an easy 45-minute journey from central London.

Comfortably catering for up to 300 guests, Hurley’s pristine and private garden, adjoining al fresco dining terrace and luxe log cabin outdoor kitchen make private party entertaining in the summertime here utterly unique.

Whether you consider yourself a connoisseur, or are yet to become acquainted with the culinary artistry of a Michelin-starred chef, a divine dinner menu served on your doorstep will sway your heart and your stomach! Expect aromatic dishes of Aylesbury Duck, Oakchurch Cherries, Cippolini Onions and Rainbow Chard followed by Baked Wigmore Cheesecake, Lemon Sponge and Maple Oats, served with Yoghurt Ice Cream.

The flourishing, picturesque fields that hug the grounds of Hurley House will tick all of your boxes (views best enjoyed from your roll top tub!) and offer instant gratification for any cosmopolitan couple in need of a rural retreat. And while Hurley’s exquisitely furnished bedrooms are firmly anchored in the 21st century, the building’s heritage and authentic country style radiate throughout. Guest rooms embody signature Swedish minimalism to complement cosy cottage trimmings, a wonderful design choice that makes bedtime a total joy! Hurley House is far from being just another renovated pub… this one’s worth writing home about.

Find out more…

hurleyhouse.co.uk

01628 568 500