How To Write The Perfect 2018 Groom Speech!

Speech etiquette has changed. Be thankful for this. A 2018 groom speech will no longer be a tedious list of thank you’s, a clichéd nod to the bride and a cursory toast to the bridesmaids. 2018 is getting a bit more interesting. Here, the Speechy experts reveal the new groom speech rules!

Modern Etiquette

It’s certainly worth knowing the speech traditions (and a good reminder that you need to be really nice about the in-laws). It’s also worth remembering this is your speech and you can make it what you want. Yes be polite, thank the important people but don’t turn your speech into a thank you list.

These days you’re not expected to thank the caterer or the venue (your cheque will be thanks enough). And you don’t need to give an extensive roll call of people who’ve travelled far.

There’s also no need to be overly formal. Even if you’re all dressed up and making yourselves comfortable in an 18th century castle, you don’t have to suddenly start referring to your friends and family as ‘ladies and gentleman’ (unless you think the in-laws will expect it or there’s a lot of people invited who you’ve yet to meet).

Cut the clichés

A few years ago groom speeches were all starting to sound the same. Guests could go from a festival themed wedding one weekend and a traditional do the next and still be regaled by almost the same speech. It seems a lot of blokes resorted to clichés when it came to talking about their bride – ‘beautiful’, ‘gorgeous’, ‘stunning’, ‘soulmate’. It all became a bit meaningless and blah-dee-blah.

The new speech rules mean grooms no longer need to present their bride as a perfect princess. Whether she’s gobby, a bit ditzy, obsessed with fake tan or just a little bit nutty, you’re now encouraged to celebrate your wife for the woman she is!

Get your Mrs involved

Over the last few years we’ve seen more couples giving joint speeches and in 2018 it’s certainly worth considering. A joint speech is a great opportunity for a couple to show they’re a team and a Mr & Mrs Speech always go down well with guests.

It allows the couple to create a comedy double act and split the onerous speech ‘to dos’. It’s also a great way of creating a ‘wedding moment’; something a bit different that gets the guests talking.

Be funny

Not a new rule, but one that’s becoming increasingly important. These days people expect to be entertained. Yes your speech should have a nice sentimental core but it needs to be funny too. You don’t have the-best-man-pressure but you still need to be making everyone chuckle from the get-go.

Groom speech jokes: how to be funny without resorting to google gags!

Of course being funny is not about finding wedding gags on Google. That’s old news. Being funny is about finding the humour in your everyday life. It’s about playing with the characters at the top table and sharing all the ridiculous moments you’ve enjoyed (suffered?) together over the years.

Remember making your guests laugh is one of the best gifts you can give them. Talking of which…

Gifts

For years speeches have been spoilt with that horrible bit towards the end where the gifts are given to the mums and the bridesmaids; where the groom looks a bit awkward and the guests look a bit bored.

In 2018, it’s completely acceptable to remove the gift giving from the speeches and instead just reference the fact they’ll be given personally later in the day (possibly after the cutting of the cake). Makes your job a little bit easier.

The toast

Traditionally the groom toasted the bridesmaids but this isn’t essential these days. As long as you compliment the bridesmaid there’s no reason you can’t create a more inclusive toast. It could be to ‘the women who make us all better men’ or it could be ‘to a lifetime of dancing on tables’. Choose something that will make you, your wife and all your guests smile.

Speechy is the one-stop-shop for all your wedding speech needs. Whether it’s a template or a bespoke speech you’re after, Speechy can help you craft an awesome speech that will add a special moment to your day.