Whether you want to send off the happy couple with a formal wedding message, or something funny like, “better you than me!”, Personal Creations share their quick and easy step-by-step guide for how to personalise your wedding card message for every type of couple!

How To Write The Perfect Wedding Card Message

How to Craft Your Message

Wedding cards are meant to wish the couple well in their new journey. If you are attending the wedding, it is also a good time to thank them for including you in their big day. The card should be addressed to both partners. Whether you choose to write their individual names or “Mr. and Mrs. Jones” depends on your preference.

Follow these steps to craft a thoughtful wedding card message:

Step 1: congratulate First thing’s first, congratulate the couple on their new union! This can be simple or elaborate. Congratulations, you two

So excited for you! I’ve been waiting for this moment since you two started dating. Step 2: wish them well Send positive messages for their future. If you’ve been married for awhile, it’s also nice to include words of encouragement or wisdom. May your life together be filled with precious moments.





You two are perfect for each other. I look forward to watching you continue to grow as a couple. Check out these fun wedding wishes advice cards to pop on your wedding tables!



Step 3: share a memory

If you’re invited to the wedding, it’s because you’re special to the bride and groom. You’ve probably seen them grow both as individuals and as a couple. Share those moments they may have forgotten about.

I remember when you first met! We knew it was a match made in heaven.

Remember when you used to talk about meeting your prince charming? Now you’ve found him!

Step 4: thank them

Show your gratitude for being part of their special day.

Thank you for inviting us be part of this joyous day.

I’m so glad I got to witness you two tie the knot! Step 5: sign off End with warm wishes and a signature. Before you close, you can also reiterate your congratulations. Best wishes today and always

Best of luck!

Have a great honeymoon