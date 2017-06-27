How To Help Wedding Guests Mingle

Top tips and entertainment ideas from professional introducer, Rachel Fay, rachelfay.co.uk will aid you to help wedding guests mingle in no time!

“Although they aren’t strangers to you, many of your guests won’t know each other, so it helps to plan ahead to help them mingle and meet the people you’ve always wanted them to. You might have guests who won’t know anyone at all, or only one or two people, so it’s important they are given special attention and made to feel included.”