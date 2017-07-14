While a paradise beach in the Maldives does sound pretty good when you’re sitting in an office, watching the sunny days drift by from the window, beach honeymoons aren’t for everyone. That’s where the honeymoon quiz comes in!

From action-packed adventures for adrenaline junkies, to safaris in the wilds of Africa and chic city-beach breaks, we’re sure you’ll find your own slice of honeymoon paradise here. Don’t despair desert island lovers, because there’s the honeymoon of a lifetime for the ultimate beachy bliss included too!

So what are you waiting for? Take the honeymoon quiz now! We’re talking about your dream escape here, so anything else really can wait…

And the honeymoon destinations inspiration doesn’t stop there! From Las Vegas to the Cook Islands, cities and island paradises are all catered for.

Plus, find out where is set to be the new Dubai. You can even snoop on the weirdest things left behind in honeymoon suites, too…