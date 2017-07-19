Honeymoon Budget: 6 BEST Tips To Honeymoon For Less

Top money-saving tips for your honeymoon budget from Deputy Content Editor of Secret Escapes, Emma McWhinney. How couples can save money on honeymoons without sacrificing luxury!

Currency calculating

Check for weak currencies to help you get the best value for money while you’re away. Cashing in on changes in the exchange rate can make the difference between a quick bite to eat and a gourmet, five-course dinner.

Planning ahead

Many couples put their honeymoon on the back burner as they are too wrapped up in wedding plans. While some last minute deals can certainly help the purse strings, it is a myth that flash deals can only be booked a couple of days in advance. Head to online travel sites like Secret Escapes where you can book many breaks up to a year in advance.

Added extras

Booking a package can keep the booking process stress free and can also save you a lot of money. Why not book packages which are specially curated by experts to include the added extras you’d otherwise splurge on when honeymooning? Many of our deals offer cheeky extras such as 3-course dinners, champagne on arrival, late check-outs, spa treatments and guided tours!

Mini-moon to Honeymoon

If you’re getting married in peak holiday season, follow in the footsteps of celebrities and book a mini-moon – giving you the opportunity to still enjoy stunning destinations such as the South of France or Italy. You can save your honeymoon for off-season dates to bag the best rates – plenty of destinations boast year-long tropical climates like the Caribbean islands and choosing off peak dates allows you to holiday in style with the extra spending money you have saved.

Check the calendar

Researching national holidays and events in specific destinations can keep costs down. Try and avoid busy times of the year such as school holidays or festivals, where prices will be sky high and hotel rooms will be in high demand.

Don’t keep it a secret

Everybody loves a newlywed! Mentioning it’s your honeymoon really can open money-saving doors for you! Some hotels and airlines will give you added romantic extras or even free upgrades (this isn’t a guarantee though!).

Unsure of how much your wedding is going to set you back? Try out our wedding cost calculator Quiz to find out what you can expect to pay based on your wedding preferences.