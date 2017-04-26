Toni & Aaron

This couple’s whirlwind romance demanded an equally romantic wedding to match!

PHOTOGRAPHY Lesley Bee Photography

lesleybee.co.uk

Fresh off the plane from New York, Toni received an enormous surprise from Aaron, who didn’t just by turn up at the airport unannounced, but he proposed there too! The blue sapphire and diamond ring stole Toni’s heart as she said yes with everyone in arrivals watching.

The bride had spotted her Catherine Parry ‘Tess’ gown in the window of The White Boutique, Leamington Spa, months before she was engaged. “Once Aaron proposed I knew I had to go and try the dress on.” The ivory silk and organza gown embodied the vintage style of the 1950s, with a plunging V-back injecting a contemporary influence.

A pillbox caged veil offered the perfect match, made by Gibson Bespoke, along with tulle gloves. Toni completed her look with red satin shoes by Sophia Webster, a Kate Spade clutch and diamond earrings borrowed from her mother.

“Aaron always dresses fairly formally and he loves to wear a suit, so he chose a mix and match jacket and trousers from Moss Bros. He also hired a backless Marcella waistcoat and black bow tie, and I gifted him Gucci cufflinks for Valentine’s Day the week before our wedding.”

Toni’s two bridesmaids glided down the aisle in quirky separates, just as the bride had envisioned.

“Marrying in winter, I wanted something with sleeves for my best girls, but I loved the idea of separates too. My sister found the perfect outfits in Coast – a blush tulle skirt with scattered diamantes and a lace appliqué ¾ sleeve cropped top.” Black Art Deco-style clutch bags from ASOS and black hair pieces, also Coast, offered the perfect accessories to complement the Hollywood theme.

Freelance hair and makeup artist, Makeup by Kathryn, made room in her schedule of celebrity clients to create Toni’s glamorous and vintage look.

The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Titanic Hotel, Liverpool, with the groom’s sister singing for them and brother accompanying on the guitar.

Following the ceremony, guests dined on ham hock terrine, followed by slow-cooked chicken and dauphinoise potatoes and apple trifle with caramel custard for dessert.

“To surprise our guests, we hired singing waiters, The Rat Pack Boys, to entertain our friends and family at the wedding breakfast.”

“I love old school glamour and Hollywood, so we made those our theme, combining influences from Hollywood movies with elements of 1950’s high society.” The glamorous affair began with invitations from By Enchanting, which lavished white on white. A satin bow and diamantes added a glamorous touch.

The couple requested that their guests dressed in elegant eveningwear to enhance their traditional aesthetic with a vintage twist.

Holly from I Do Venue Dressing brought Toni and Aaron’s black, white and glamorous vision to life. “She used martini glasses and feathers for the table centres, as well as supplying lanterns and a tulle archway for our ceremony.”

Wanting to keep her bouquet long after the big day, Toni turned to artificial flowers.

Merryweather Flowers, based locally in Liverpool, created the bouquet, also including vintage brooches in a nod to their theme. The day before the wedding, the bride’s mother trimmed their Fiona Cairns at Waitrose four-tier wedding cake with ribbon and crystal monogrammed A & T letters.

A 50’s-inspired retro girl band, The Glamophones, performed an evening set as the celebrations moved into the evening. “They were very different, unique and a big hit.” Afterwards, a DJ took over using the couple’s chosen play list to keep the party in full swing.

“We headed to the Maldives for our honeymoon, booking with Kuoni and having our guests contribute to the trip in place of a regular gift list. We already had a home full of lovely things, so it was lovely to have our guests be so generous for our honeymoon instead!” Toni and Aaron indulged in eleven nights of paradise, relaxing, swimming and enjoying fantastic food and drink.

VENUE Titanic Hotel, Liverpool

DRESS Catherine Parry at The White Boutique, Leamington Spa

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Coast

GROOM Moss Bros and Gucci

ACCESSORIES Gibson Bespoke, Kate Spade and Sarah Webster

MAKEUP Makeup by Kathryn, Liverpool

INVITATIONS By Enchantment

FLOWERS Merryweather Flowers

CAKE Fiona Cairns at Waitrose

ENTERTAINMENT The Glamophones and The Rat Pack Boys

STYLING I Do Venue Dressing

HONEYMOON Kuoni