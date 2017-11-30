30 His & Hers Gifts For The One You Love This Christmas

Must-have His and Hers Gifts for your other half from our favourite brands bring together our 2017 Christmas Gift guide! From small and sentimental stocking fillers to luxury items to make them smile – gifts should be personal and we know don’t always have to cost the earth to mean the most!

1. Luxury Christmas Box (Gluten Free)

The Sweet Reason Company, £21.45

The Sweet Reasons homemade Luxury Christmas Box certainly passes all the taste tests with flavours of Bailey’s, Mince Pies and Chocolate orange…(yum!) And now no-one need miss out on our delicious treats with the Gluten Free Christmas box range also available and carefully handmade with almond flour. Every box is festively wrapped with a personalised box label of your choice and a Christmas greetings card for your personal message.

2. The September Issue Watch

Rosefield, Rose Gold + Soft Pink, £89

The Beauty Editor by Rosefield is the perfect accessory to elevate your natural look, featuring a blush dial with a rose gold case and new date function. Classic in style, this design can be suitably worn for the office to the party afterwards.

3. Zoeva Luxury Rose Golden Set



Zoeva Cosmetics, £65

Totally free from animal testing, Zoeva are at the forefront for luxury brushes at affordable prices and take the stress out of gift-giving! The Zoeva Rose Golden Luxury Set is inspired by the fusion of copper and gold, making this the perfect gift for your new wife on Christmas day! Eight luxurious and handcrafted brushes from powder and contouring to eye liner and blending brushes, this is your essential makeup brush kit. Plus it also comes in a cute statement dark brown clutch…

4. Martha Brook Year Weekly Personalised Diary

Martha Brook London, £27

Prettily personalised for your loved one, an inspiring diary for 2018 is always a winning gift! Martha Brook London, a feel-good lifestyle brand for delightfully individual stationery, have designed these new ring-bound 2018/19 diaries in 6 colour choices, 3 foiling choices for text and different inspiring quotes to really make it unique to you.

5. Waddington Cashmere Socks

Pantherella, £39.50

You might be wondering why socks?! But..a pair of Waddington Cashmere Socks by Pantherella make all the difference in the winter months. Made from the finest yarns this stocking filler really is a treat for his feet and the hand finished quality is unbeatable to the touch. Available in 11 shades.

6. Working Carved Wooden Watches



Treehut.co, £50-£120



A unique gift starts with an idea that’s a little different and very memorable. That’s why TreeHut watches are the Best. Gift. Ever! Celebrate special, unique, and meaningful people at key moments in life from your groomsmen to your new hubby! Every watch is handcrafted out of real wood, and designed with a minimalist and natural feel. Each engraving is carved with precision and care to best present your very own inspiring message. It’s our goal to make your heart skip a beat, one engraved watch at a time.” All designed and created by a small dedicated team in their San Francisco studio, you really won’t find many like this in the UK…

7. Dorina Layla Coral Lace Set

ASOS, Bra £20, Briefs, £10

The prettiest underwear sets just for her are all wrapped up thanks to Dorina, where styles evolve but the fit doesn’t! Brand new romantic colours for the season grace their AW17 collection also featuring lace cami sets, nightwear and gorgeous bralettes in soft autumnal tones – you won’t believe how comfortable these are…

8. 15% off ‘Love you to pieces’ Jewellery

OhSoCherished.co.uk, £43

Pun intended, make the special girl in your life feel ‘Oh So Cherished’ with the ‘Love you to pieces’ jewellery collection. A plated locket is filled with rose gold plated jigsaw pieces, one single piece expertly personalised and engraved with up to 3 initials.

Your necklace comes in a grey gift box hand tied with grey ribbon. Inside the box is a little card reading ‘I love you to pieces’. We can also personalise your gift box for that extra special gift.

Get 15% off the necklace and bracelet in the ‘Love you to pieces’ category using code ‘WeddingIdeasMag’

9. ‘Hot Dog’ Dachshund Illustrated Home Accessories

Rory Dobner, Candle £39 , Cushion £95

For the art lover, Rory Dobner brings whimsical black and white ink illustrations to life through his collection of Boutique Home Accessories. We couldn’t resist this fun loving hot dog drawing on a number of home comforts including a candle and screen printed cushion.

10. Gold Inlaid Card Box & Cards

Forest&Co.com, £8.40

Crafted from natural stained wood and finished with brass by Forest & Co, this is the perfect stocking filler after the heart of any social gaming fanatic!

11. ‘Next Christmas..’ Christmas Card

Norma & Dorothy, £3.75

A wonderful Christmas card and romantic reminder to give to your Fiancé or Fiancée this Christmas designed by Norma & Dorothy. Featuring an intricate botanical design with festive red berries and swirly calligraphy style lettering. Comes with a brown kraft envelope.

12. Photographic/ Quote Wall Art

Desenio, £3-£60

Desenio offer a beautiful selection of trendy posters and dramatic wall art that tell a story in every home and interior style. You’ll find posters with faultless typography, heartfelt quotes, incredible photo art and illustrations in sizes ranging from small 5×7″ to huge 28×39″. At the click of a button you can also purchase frames for every poster size to complete your wall hanging, easy peasy.

’13. Under these stars’ Personalised Map Print

Posterhaste, £20-£135

The Posterhaste star map allows you capture the constellations in the sky at a precise moment in time, at a particular location.

The perfect way to create a fully personalised gift, just add the place a key moment happened – be it the arrival of a child, when a couple tied the knot or a first kiss – along with the date and time. There are a range of other design features available and you can add extra information into the print as text if you like, or leave the star map to speak for itself! Available as a print, poster, framed print and box canvas!

14. Personalised Zodiac Locket

Posh Totty Designs, £63

Let the stars guide your way with the beautiful Personalised Zodiac Constellation Locket Necklace by Posh Totty Designs! The sleek oval sterling silver locket is engraved with your star sign’s unique constellation and comes complete with a fine sterling silver chain.

15. Leather Cufflink & Trinket Box

The White Company, £30

The White Company are back this Christmas with more impeccable gift ideas for under £30! The premium ‘pebble grain’ bonded-leather trinket box is beautifully crafted and finished, in a neat travel size. This luxuriously lined zip box with protective faux-suede drawstring pouch can easily be packed in your bag for business trips, weekends away or day trips.

16. 100 Day ‘Happiness Planner’

The Happiness Planner, £20 or 3 for £49

The Happiness Planner is a planner like no other. Instead of focusing on productivity, it focuses on your happiness. It is designed to help you welcome more positivity, joy, and happiness into your life by applying the practices of positive thinking with positive affirmations. On top of the typical daily pages, this planner is packed with questions and guides that help you become a happier and more positive soul in your day-to-day living. With three gorgeous bright tropical colours to choose from, the 100-day Happiness Planner is sure to brighten your routine and inspire your creativity at it’s best. 17. Norlan Whisky Glass Norlan Glass, Set of 2 £42

Whisky-lovers we bring you the perfect whisky drinking experience! Inspired by nature, digitally crafted, and meticulously refined with master distiller Jim McEwan, the Norlan Whisky Glass was born to capture whisky’s complex flavours and aromatics and deliver them to the senses like never before…

The featherweight double-walled structure offers a seamless integration of a scientifically performing inside and an aesthetically beautiful effect outside.

18. 20% off Vintage Button Cufflinks

Abi Insoll Fine Jewellery, £140-£160

A magical Vintage Button Cufflink collection by Abi Insol Fine Jewellery sees buttons of glass and metal – originating from as far back as the Edwardian era and mounted on silver or gold for the perfect wrist adornment. The perfect gift to your groom to be this Christmas or to simply satisfy his love of smart dressing! Starting from £140, cufflinks can be personalised with up to three letters.

Get 20% off all Vintage Cufflinks at Abi Insoll using the discount code ‘CUFF20’ at the checkout!

19. The Ultimate gruum-ing Kit

grüum, £59

The grüum ‘Ultimate Beard Kit’ is the perfect gift for that furry faced chap in your life. It includes all the necessary equipment to help keep his facial fuzz looking great and smelling fresh. Everything’s jam-packed with natural ingredients to help to nourish, protect and style wayward whiskers into a beard that would turn even old St. Nick green with envy.

20. Burgundy Faux Fur Stole

Lisa Angel, £18

A must-have winter accessory and autumnal hue of the season from the Lisa Angel Scarf Collection!

21. Adonia Jewel Stud Pack

Stella & Dot, £38

Pair your party season looks with these stunning jewelled studs by boutique jewellery and accessory brand Stella & Dot. A garnet set of cushion cut studs and a pair of classic sparkling baguettes.

22. Mind The Gap ‘INHALE’ Wall Art

Prezola, 90x90cm, £250.00

Inhale…Exhale…breathe deep and remind yourself to take a step back from everyday stresses and relax. This contemporary design by Mind The Gap at Prezola with a stylish multi-coloured marble effect and gold foil detail is a chic addition to any zen home or interior space.

23. Bertie Black Gem Clutch Bag

Topshop, £27

Carry your essentials this season in style with the gem embellished clutch bag in black by Topshop. 2 in 1 use – The bag comes with a silver chain to be worn or carried without – either way this Ruby studded staple will take you from day to night!

24. Personalised Leather Earphone Holders

Posh Totty Designs, £12

The sleek loop-style earphones holder by Posh Totty Designs is available in Dark Brown, Tan or Natural and fastens securely with a gold coloured metal popper. Keep your bag organised and your earphones protected with the Personalised Leather Earphones Holder. For a truly special touch the Personalised Leather Earphones Holder can be hand-embossed with a name, initials or short message!

25. Hexagonal Trinket Box

The White Company, £15

This dainty yet striking clear glass with antiqued-silver-look brass borders, is the perfect dressing table accessory by The White Company to keep your favourite fine bracelets, earrings and rings safe yet on display.

26. ‘Engaged’ Personalised Winter Candle

Norma & Dorothy, £32

A beautiful engagement gift, perfect for couples this Christmas time. A flying reindeer with a stream of stars is illustrated on this Christmas candle with names and a date of your choosing! The Norma & Dorothy Candle is filled with a scented natural wax that burns for up to 40 hours. The candle is complete with a patterned dust protector, luxury gold foil box and comes in four unique scents Tranquility, Orange and Cinnamon, Velvet rose and Oud and Sandlewood and Amber.

27. Metallic Party Clutch

WHISTLES, £49

The classic clutch by WHISTLES gains high-fashion appeal with a bold metallic finish. Details include an embossed Whistles logo and branded zip pull fastening. Wear with all black outfits to add a pop of festive colour!

28. Classic watch cuff

Daniel Wellington, £39

Complete his stocking with an on-trend addition of The Classic Cuff designed by Daniel Wellington to complement the minimalism of their tieless watch designs. match up their metal colour too with either a rose gold or silver cuff.

29. Nicky Clarke SuperShine Rose Gold Curling Tongs

Nicky Clarke, £39.99

The brand new Nicky Clarke® SuperShine Rose range offers the latest heat technology to make styling your hair a breeze with the botanical-inspired trio. The Salon Professional Dryer, Straightener and Styling Tongs. All finished in an elegant pearlescent blush pink and highlighted with rose gold accents make them the prettiest edition to every girls vanity collection or dressing room.

30. ’10 Things I Love About You’ Message Box

Posh Totty Designs, £18.50

From the ’10 things’ range by Posh Totty Designs, this personalised message box is the perfect sentimental keepsake for the love of your life. The sleek black box contains ten stylish printed cards with the ten things you love the most about your partner, simply fill out the boxes below.

What will you gift the special person in your life this year?!

