Where should I go for my hen do? Your hen party should be a holiday to celebrate not only your up coming nuptials, but of the friendship between you and your leadings ladies!

To help make up your mind, Holiday Gems have helped us pose some questions to get an idea of where you could plan to have the party of a lifetime – in a location that sums up you and your personality best. On your marks, get set, go!

1. Choose your dream landscape

2. How do you spend your downtime?

a) Partying, going out with friends, meals out

b) Cooking, eating with friends, photography

c) Reading, being creative, long walks

d) Biking, swimming, adventures!

3. What do you like most on holiday?

a) Sunshine

b) Good food

c) Peace and tranquillity

d) The outdoors

4. Choose your favourite place to eat from these pictures

6. What is your favourite drink to celebrate with?

a) Cocktails

b) Champagne

c) Mocktails

d) Cold beer

7. What item of clothing can you not live without while on holiday?

a) Bikini

b) Trainers

c) Sun dress

d) Leggings

8. What’s your go-to accessory?

a) Sunglasses

b) Rucksack

c) Sunhat

d) Fitbit

9. What’s your favourite app?

a) Instagram

b) Twitter

c) Pinterest

d) Spotify

10. Pick which bedroom you’re drawn to from these pictures

11. Which picture most sums up your ideal daytime activity?

12. What kind of hen do surprise would you imagine your friends organising for you?

a) An all night party

b) A bar on wheels

c) Punting down the river with a bottle of champers

d) Bungee Jumping

Mostly a

You’re a born beach babe, and you and your friends are happiest with a cocktail in one hand and the sand between your toes. Europe is blessed with some of the best beaches on the planet, but if you want a party to remember, nobody does it better than Ibiza. Fly out to the Balearics and enjoy legendary clubs, chilled out beach bars and the stunning landscape of the White Island.

Mostly b

City breaks are your cup of tea – and Marrakech is a city like no other. Colourful, in-your-face and completely dazzling, it is a place that unapologetically gets under your skin. Turn a corner in the busy souks, and a door will transport you into the peaceful sanctuary of a marbled Riad. The Red City is a place of contrasts – the loud and the quiet, the light and dark and the sensual and spiritual. With incredible food, stunning architecture and the warmth of the locals – this will be a hen do to remember.

Mostly c

Laidback, peaceful and understated, you prefer nature to the bright lights of the city. When you want to use your hen do as a getaway from the pre-wedding madness, choose somewhere like Pula and the Istrian Coast in Croatia. This is the place to unwind, recharge and drink in the incredible panoramas of this part of Europe. Gentle hikes, great places to eat and sunsets are the order of the day in a range of hotels and villas dotted around the coastline.

Mostly d

When your happy place is outside with nothing above you but sky, you need a place that can provide a holiday-full of activities and adventure. Scuba diving, trekking, parasailing and go-karting are just the tip of the iceberg over in Lanzarote, where a new active holiday scene has emerged. And there’s no place better – with incredible beaches, volcanoes and an other-worldly landscape, this is your playground. The government has poured money into making this perfect for those in search of adrenaline-fuelled fun. From rodeos to camping under the stars – this the ideal hen do for the bride-to-be who doesn’t do boredom.