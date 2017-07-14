Hen party, hen do, bachelorette… Whatever you want to call it, here are four hen party ideas to help your best girls throw you the ultimate hen do. Simply match the hen do plans with the bride’s personality and you’re good to go!

The Traditional Hen Party

9.00 Your girls will arrive at your house (or your mum’s) for a breakfast of pastries, croissants with butter and jam or ham and cheese, fruit salad, pancakes and strawberry waffle skewers, all washed down with tea, coffee and Buck’s fizz.

10.00 Arrive at the spa for a morning of relaxation and girly chat. You can soak in the Jacuzzi and re-energise in the steam room (thermaebathspa.com).

1.00 Don’t forget to book in a luxury spa treatment while you’re there. Allow long enough for you to dip in the pool and use all of the facilities beforehand. You don’t want to accidentally wash off any moisturising oils or creams after your treatment.

15.00 Afternoon tea at The Royal Crescent (royalcrescent.co.uk) follows the morning’s indulgences. Finger sandwiches, delicious cakes and scones smothered in clotted cream and jam… it’s the ultimate foodie treat!

17.30 Check into your chic apartment, where you can invite a makeup artist, hairdresser and nail technician to visit and pamper you before you dress for dinner.

19.30 Head out in your finery for a tasting menu in a nearby Michelin starred restaurant.

22.00 Once back at your cosy apartment, chill out with a chick flick before bed – if you can stop chatting that is – ready for a morning of shopping the next day!

The Crazy Hen Do

9.00 The hen do begins as you head to your favourite restaurant for a hearty breakfast. You and your best girls need to fuel up for the jam-packed day ahead!

10.30 Hop into your VIP mini bus, share out fun team t-shirts and relax with a glass of bubbles en route to your activity morning.

11.00 Arrive with your girls at It’s A Knock Out (itsaknockout.net) for a battle of the sexes. Here, teams of hens and stags compete in an action-packed event involving water, foam and an inflatable obstacle course!

14.00 Take a break from all of the action and head to a Mexican restaurant to enjoy a late lunch. Tacos, fajitas and churros will tempt all your ladies.

15.30 For this energetic hen, next on the itinerary comes Be A Hulagan. This hula hoop workshop (thisiscluck.com) that will have all of the girls giggling and in a spin!

17.00 Exercise is thirsty work, so make your next stop a cocktail making class (ukgirlthing.co.uk). Not only is this a fun few hours with your girls, you could incorporate what you learn into your wedding planning too. Why not serve homemade cocktails at your wedding reception for a personal twist?

20.00 Let the drinking and dancing continue! Hit the town and party to your hearts’ content – L plates and tutus at the ready?!

The Crafty Hen Party

8.30 Meet your girls at Farm Girl Portobello for a healthy and wholesome breakfast. Try the millet porridge, oven baked eggs or avocado toast (thefarmgirl.co.uk).

10.00 Get creative with a make your own fresh flower crown workshop (thecraftyhen.co.uk), which you can all wear for the rest of the day.

12.00 Scour the world’s largest antiques market along Portobello Road with your girls. You might even pick up the odd something old for your wedding day!

1.30 Time to refuel! Head for coffee and cake in a bohemian cafe.

2.30 Roll up you sleeves, because your next activity involves getting messy! A two-and-a-half-hour screen printing workshop will have you designing your own tote bag, cushion covers and bunting chain (thisiscluck.co.uk).

18.30 Complete your hen day in an explosion of music, dancing and style with dinner and a show, The Best Of British Pop, at the London Cabaret Club (thelondoncabaretclub.com).

The Sophisticated Hen Do

8.30 Meet the rest of your hen party at the hair salon for a blow dry and styling (hershesons.com) before you set off for the weekend.

9.15 Catch the Eurostar to Paris, treating yourselves to first class seats and a selection of pastries for brunch.

12.00 (French time!) Arrive in Paris, check into your hotel and venture out for some retail therapy in the fashion capital of the world.

15.30 Learn about French wines with a two-hour wine tasting session (wine-tasting-in-paris.com), where you will sample six classic French wines and be entertained with history, anecdotes and expert knowledge.

19.30 After returning to the hotel and changing into your glad rags, a tasting menu at Le Meurice awaits for a delicious meal – one of your last as a miss!

22.00 Meander through the streets of Paris, or catch the Metro, to see the Eiffel Tower lit up in all its glory.

23.00 A peaceful night’s sleep beckons at your hotel before you rise early and travel onwards to your Parisian two-day VIP yoga retreat (bookyogaretreats.com), complete with meditation, yoga classes and a choice of coaching session or hypnotherapy.