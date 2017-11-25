Christmas Wedding? 12 Christmas Wedded Couples Share Their Big Day Inspiration!

The festivities of the party season bring some of the most beautiful winter weddings EVER! Read about these real wedded couples stories and how they decked their halls with some of our all time favourite festive details!

CLAIRE + FINLAY

“We didn’t get married until 4pm, so it was nearly dark and a candlelit path led the way through the courtyard to the ceremony. We made all the decorations ourselves including 300ft of tartan and burlap bunting – the perfect fabrics for a festive Scottish feel!”

SAM + ANTON

“We got engaged in the far north of Sweden where we go every summer, sitting on a log bench watching the sun sink beyond the lake. It only made sense to come back to Sweden for our wedding day – we chose the Ice Chapel at the Ice Hotel!”

SARAH + WILLIAM

This couple posed for portraits in front of the Christmas tree as newly weds! Sarah made the perfect decision for her winter wedding dress – the sparkling lights and decorations on the tree complement the glittering embellishments on her dress magically.

TAMSIN + SIMON

“I was determined that a winter wedding didn’t need to mean holly and snowflakes! The theme throughout ours used tones of ivory, peach and soft metallic gold to create a feel of clean elegance and winter warmth with just a hint of opulence.”

CHARLOTTE + JAMES

City lovers Charlotte and James had their hearts set on a stylish winter wedding at Mayfair’s The Savile Club. We love the glossy silver bridesmaid dresses that provided the perfect balance between city chic and winter colour.

ANOUSKA + GREIG

Winter wonderland glamour inspired this couples Scottish-inspired December wedding with thistle purple and rose tinted details! Snow scorched trees lined the ceremony aisle where a twinkling Christmas tree awaited where the couple said I do!

KELLEY + DARAGH

If you’re worried a winter wedding will mean being limited to only indoor photographs, look to real couple Kelley and Daragh for inspiration. Wrap up warm with the cutest of faux fur boleros for beautiful bridal style. Those who brave the cold will be rewarded with the crisp colours of the winter landscape and stunning wintery sunsets too!

MEL + DAVID

Mel and David’s December wedding called for a classic Christmas theme complete with 20-foot tree, reindeer and mistletoe to create seasonal arrangements of foliage for the tables! “We wanted our favours to be remembered, so we gave each adult a Christmas tree decoration in the shape of a rocking horse and each table was named after one of our family’s horses!”

JODIE + IAN

“Ian proposed on Christmas day! We were in the lounge with carols playing in the background, the fire burning and the smell of the turkey roasting. We’d just finished opening our gifts when Ian said he had one more for me. As I opened it he slid onto one knee and asked the question!” An equally magical Christmas wedding followed for this festive couple! A sophisticated mink colour palette for the bridesmaids attire, winter faux fur boleros and clusters of ivory candles aglow, created the sophisticated warmth this bride envisaged of her special day!

REBECCA + MIKE

This couple’s Christmas style created a wonderfully festive backdrop for their photographs. From the ceremony to the reception, garlands and trees bedecked with baubles and tinsel were accompanied by twinkling candlelight to beautiful effect.

KATIE & SAM

“Winter wonderland was our inspiration, using a colour palette of grey and white with a hint of mauve and sparkles.” We love the glittery pine cones that this couple used as their place names and rustic jam jars of pretty mistletoe brought the table decor all together.

RACHEL + LEWIS

“We chose a winter theme for our NYE wedding! As you entered the room we had a pre-lit Christmas tree with logs covered in snow and a reindeer on either side.” In a nod to their date and theme, the couple displayed a sign that featured both snowflakes and fireworks together!

AMY + MATT

With their heavenly hygge feel venue, this couple gathered everyone around for their own rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas – The Twelve Days of Marriage, of course! They had rung up loved ones before their big day asking for their tips and advice, incorporating it into the song, which everyone loved!