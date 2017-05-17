An exclusive styled shoot at New Forest Venue: Hale Park
Hale Park: An elegant 18th Century house which exudes vintage simplicity and the impressive proportions of Palladian architecture. Hidden in the New Forest with views that sweep down to the river Avon and beyond, this vintage glam and peaceful oasis will accommodate marquees for several hundred guests. The church in the garden is an additional intimate and romantic offering to your ceremony.
To complement the unique vintage style rooms in the building, a garden theme featuring bold flower heads sweeps the length of the trestle tables with accented gold detailing throughout elegantly worn tableware.
The vintage bridal look is achieved with intricate beaded accessories, droplet earrings and a loose bun up-do. Shear lace capes, beaded belts and silken streamlined fabric will complete the look for any theme to shadow a by gone era.
The Hale Park shoot look with hits of a glamour’s yesteryear that as the late autumn light falls gives a glimpse of what she may become. Her brides are wistfully beautiful perhaps dreamy and sometimes even impish, their beautiful artisanal vintage inspired gowns reflect those glamour’s days gone by. She has a strong identity with one eye on the past and one on her own awakening future.
At the table the setting has been created using vintage and antique pieces sourced locally, including antique silverware, glass ware and china. The stylist has also used found pieces, Objet d’art and vintage fabric to complete the look. The cake, a hint of the avant-garde sits strikingly with the florist’s eclectic and beautiful mix of autumnal colours and blooms that suggest a glimpse into a past of luxurious opulence and elegance, that of a classic English stately home.
Hale Park can be arranged for exclusive hire, the public areas are generous and largely unadorned, offering a pure but impressive backdrop to any style of union. The drawing room is licensed for civil services.
Wedding Venue Hale Park
Florist The Wild Fox
Wedding Dress Designer – Tara Bradley-Birt
Bridal Lingerie and vintage pink wedding dress – Penny Daw
Bridal Accessories and Jewellery Victoria Fergusson
Hair & Make Up Victoria Fergusson
Cake Designer Clare’s Cup Cakery
Jewellery Margaret Turner
Wedding Stationery De Winton Paper CO
Photographers Kismet Wedding Photography
Table ware and Silver Salisbury Antique Market
Stylist, props Amanda Gentle
Models Santa and Tori