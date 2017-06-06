The big day is imminent and every little detail is under your control, except your hair. Focus on getting your tresses tamed with some irresistible styles that will complete your look and won’t take hours to create. Whether it’s a bun, a French plait, or long and loose, your hair will soon look simply gorgeous with our quick and easy hair hacks’ guide.

Vintage scarf high bun

Gather all your hair into a long ponytail on the back and top of your head. Use an oversized band to help provide volume to your bun and place it over your elastic band. Start to twist and wrap your hair ends around the band, securing in place with hairpins. A quick spritz with hairspray to keep it all in place and then accessorise with a beautiful vintage silky scarf. Tie the scarf several times around the base of your bun, secure with hairpins, and you have a quick and perfect style to match a vintage themed wedding.

Boho braided floral crown

For super quick curls, tie your hair into a ponytail, separate into sections and curl each section with curling tongs, before letting your hair down. Begin with a small French plait on the right side of your forehead and work down towards the back of your head, pulling in small sections of hair until you can secure with a band. Repeat on the other side, then sweep all your hair together at the back of your head, and start to roll it upwards, tucking in as you go, and securing with hairpins. Adorn the crown with delicate flowers of your choice, and the result should be a loose and carefree up-do.

Classic chic low bun

Twist sections of your hair to create texture, whilst spraying with hairspray before using the hairdryer to blow-dry. With a right side parting and a relaxed fringe, take a section of hair on the right side and twist, then take another from underneath and twist it over the first section, continuing until you can secure with a band. Repeat on the other side, and then twist the two sections together turning round up into a decorative knot at the base of your head. Spray to set the style, and tuck in a beautiful accessory, like a floral clip or a pearl hair comb, to complete this classic look.

Contemporary hairpins style

Style your hair to a sleek polished finish with hair irons. Create a deep side parting on the left and for longer hair you may want to add a few structured long curls for a graceful effect using hair tongs. Sweep your hair straight back on the left, and push long straight hairpins in just above your ear facing upwards, one after the other. The result should be an elegant, sharply sophisticated look that appears effortless and contemporary.

Master just one of these quick styles, whether it’s a vintage up-do, a twist on a French plait, a smart low bun, or simple accessorising, and you’ll be ready to wow on your big day!

GUEST WRITER Joana Teixeira