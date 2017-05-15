With your big day on the horizon, I’m sure you’re working overtime with the wedding planners to make sure everything goes smoothly. But have you considered how you can make your guests feel special at your wedding? Wedding favours are a staple at most weddings these days, and they’re the perfect way to show your appreciation for your guests. Finding original wedding favour ideas for guests can be challenging and you will want to make sure that they love your gift. If you are struggling to find the perfect favour for your guests, don’t sweat. Here’s some inspiration for you.

Thoughtful wedding favours

Are you lucky enough to be getting married on the beach? Get inspired by these clever little heart shaped towels – the perfect gift for guests needing to dry off after a dip in the ocean.

Get crafty with your wedding favours

Showcase your amazing craft talents, get your hands dirty and create some meaningful wedding favours to wow your guests. This is a fantastic idea for the budget bride, or anyone with a particular penchant for creativity. Consider baking cupcakes, knitting plushies or creating luggage tags.

Beach themed wedding favours

Those that have decided to jet off into the sunset and throw their wedding on a beach can have lots of fun with their wedding favours. Keep the beach theme alive and carry this on with your gift ideas. Consider silk hand fans, towel cupcakes, flip flop bottle opener and lots more. Your guests will be blown away with your amazing and unique wedding favours.

Keeping it small and sweet

Putting a smile on the faces of your guests doesn’t have to break the bank. It’s the thought that counts and, if you can think of something useful or particularly sentimental for your guests, it will make a really great impression. You don’t have to spent a lot of money to show them how much you appreciate them. These lovely customizable wedding favor lip balms make the ideal gift, and would work particularly well in a goodie bag or gift box.

Guest Writer Hollie Jones

Hollie is a freelance writer and co-owner of the lifestyle blog Hollie and the Ivy. She has a passion for organic food and healthy, vegan recipes.