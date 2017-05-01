Traditional, timeless or trendy? These are the style decisions that grooms around the world are facing. Here’s our handy guide to help him decide!

We know, we really do… Nothing matters more than what you’re wearing! But the man you’re marrying needs to feel and look truly special too. And that all starts with his suit. Make sure you take your venue, theme and season into consideration when you’re looking for ideas. But most of all, comfort is key – if he doesn’t feel comfortable he won’t look comfortable and it really matters…

Don’t be constrained by tradition. Think about what will flatter your groom’s figure. For shorter grooms, a shorter jacket will look best on the big day. The more traditional tail or morning suit can make them look smaller in your pictures.

Choose a material weight to match the month in which you are marrying, too. Go for a lighter fabric like linen for the summer months or if you’re getting married abroad, and a heavier blend of wool in winter to keep your groom the right temperature. If you need more help, check out the 10 essential suit rules every groom should know – get these right and he’ll be looking gorgeous, guaranteed.

Morning suit

This is the most formal option available for grooms. An iconic design, morning suits feature a single breasted jacket with a large tail at the back to the mid-thigh or knee. Jackets are usually black or grey. Traditionally worn with a top hat, striped trousers and a waistcoat, this style is best for traditional church or formal civil ceremonies.

Tails

The classic tail coat has two long tails at the back and should be worn with braces, a white shirt, waistcoat and cravat. Less formal than the morning suit, this option is suitable for civil celebrations.

Black tie

A popular choice for evening, formal and elegant weddings, black tie attire will perfectly match the high glamour of you in an Eliza Jane Howell or Jenny Packham dress. There are plenty of options available, including a variety of different lapels. Choose black or white and wear with a bow tie for a classic and timeless groom style.

Lounge suit

Some grooms feel more comfortable in a classic everyday-style suit, which can be enhanced by a matching waistcoat or cravat. Having a suit tailored to fit is such a treat and worth the investment to make him truly comfortable and relaxed. The great thing about a made to measure suit is that it can be worn again and again afterwards, too. And you could always make your groom your something blue with appropriately coloured attire…

We’d love to say all the decisions and outfitting is done now… but it’s not. There’s still the buttonholes, ties, cufflinks, watches and pocket squares to consider and – of course – the contentious topic of whether or not your man will be sporting a wedding ring…