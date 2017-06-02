Calling all chic and sophisticated brides! Sottero & Midgley, part of the Maggie Sottero bridal empire, have just launched their latest collection – Grayson.

True to form, these contemporary designs offer brides the cutting edge of sophisticated glamour. The new collection showcases dresses with detailing on every part of the dress, so whether you prefer to draw attention to your train, back, bodice or sleeves, you’ll find a gown to say yes to.

 

Fashion forward

Statement backs have made a big impact in bridal, but with cascading tassels you’re sure to still wow. Embellishments are also bigger and better than ever before, with jewel-encrusted straps, bodices and even trains tempting brides.

From sleek silhouettes to the fairytale ballgown, each new wedding dress from Sottero & Midgley 2017 exudes a modern glamour and incredible detailing...
Liam
Micah
Raquelle
Noah
Emery

 

Traditional

Voluminous tulle skirts, fish tails with flair and ballgowns with chic, subtly striped overlays. The Sottero & Midgley Grayson collection takes traditional dress shapes to the next level.

Allen
Hardy
Cohen
Eldridge

 

Relaxed

While hallmarks of the Sottero & Midgley style are modern, city chic silhouettes, there are more laid-back dresses included in the new collection too. Bohemian brides searching for a dress to match will love the lace designs, but there are relaxed gowns on offer for the more formal bride too – we saved those until last.

Cooper
Kai
Palmer
Arleigh

 

Have you fallen in love with a Sottero & Midgley dress? Let us know!

