Calling all chic and sophisticated brides! Sottero & Midgley, part of the Maggie Sottero bridal empire, have just launched their latest collection – Grayson.

True to form, these contemporary designs offer brides the cutting edge of sophisticated glamour. The new collection showcases dresses with detailing on every part of the dress, so whether you prefer to draw attention to your train, back, bodice or sleeves, you’ll find a gown to say yes to.

Fashion forward

Statement backs have made a big impact in bridal, but with cascading tassels you’re sure to still wow. Embellishments are also bigger and better than ever before, with jewel-encrusted straps, bodices and even trains tempting brides.

Traditional

Voluminous tulle skirts, fish tails with flair and ballgowns with chic, subtly striped overlays. The Sottero & Midgley Grayson collection takes traditional dress shapes to the next level.

Relaxed

While hallmarks of the Sottero & Midgley style are modern, city chic silhouettes, there are more laid-back dresses included in the new collection too. Bohemian brides searching for a dress to match will love the lace designs, but there are relaxed gowns on offer for the more formal bride too – we saved those until last.