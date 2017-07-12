Grace Love Lace is the exquisite Australian bridal label that has had Pinterest brides in a frenzy! The most pinned dress of the whole of 2016 was Grace Love Lace’s Hollie 2.0, which combines boho chic with a super sophisticated off-the-catwalk style. Hollie number one was such a success that it sold out, with the French lace being so limited.

Words: Rachel Southwood

The latest Grace Loves Lace wedding dress collection is called Elixir. Featuring 12 new gowns, three capes, three veils and nine pieces of jewellery, the brilliant news is that Grace Loves Lace has landed in the UK, so this bridal bonanza can be yours if you like!

The brand already sources many of its laces and fabrics from mills in France. They also manufacture their gowns ethically in Australia, so you can be sure of the highest attention to detail. You will find Grace Loves Lace’s flagship showroom in Shoreditch, London. Don’t fret if you’re further afield – they also offer a unique service whereby dresses are sold exclusively through the website, followed up with email, live chat and Skype consultations with the stylist team.

if you’re looking for a dress with a difference, character and flair… An easy-to-wear yet elegant and timeless gown, then a Grace Loves Lace wedding dress could be just the thing you are looking for. Just make sure the 2.5million others don’t get there first!