Grace Loves Lace Capsule Collection.

Iconic Australian brand Grace Loves Lace, creators of The Most Pinned Wedding Gown have released their latest capsule collection of non-traditional lace wedding dresses and WOW does it pack some serious style for 2018.

Titled ‘Les Deux’, the collection is for the woman who is looking for the perfect white dress with just a hint of bridal.

“Think Bianca Jagger marrying Mick in her white wedding suit, or the perfectly undone French it-girl. The life of the party, mysterious, yet warm as the California sun. The Les Deux woman is truly whisky in a tea cup. We’re seeing an upward trend of more casual settings like dinner parties, rooftop drinks or intimate elopements.This range focuses on fusing luxury with affordability, quality designs without sacrifice on comfort.” GLL Founder, Megan Ziems.