Not only is wedding season upon us… festival season is too!

Here’s our quick guide, inspired by a featured wedding, to create a Glastonbury festival themed celebration for your own big day. It’s ideal for laid-back couples who favour fun and characterful touches over outdated traditions.

Plan a Glastonbury festival themed wedding and it won’t just look great, it’ll be the most fun wedding your guests have ever attended! So book your tipi and let’s get planning…

One of the beauties of throwing a Glastonbury festival themed wedding in a tipi or yurt is that you get lots of ceiling height for hanging decorations. Cluster colourful pom poms together for a fun, festival vibe. Then, add atmosphere as night falls with endless strings of festoon lights, both inside the tent and outdoors too…

One of the most important elements of any Glastonbury festival themed wedding reception is the entertainment. Make sure guests are clued up on all the food and festivities to come with an illuminated chalkboard. This line-up of fish and chips followed by fireworks and dancing has us tempted…

Avocados might be having their moment, but there’s no denying that pineapples have the longest standing reputation as the cool fruit on the block. Add some quirky charm to your wedding decor by spray-painting pineapples in metallic colours like Alexa and Jamie did. They make eye-catching table centres or seating plans!

Illuminated over-sized letters are a trend that took the wedding world by storm and never really let up. They’re also big news at festivals, so we think purchasing some giant letters for your own Glastonbury festival themed wedding is a must! For a twist on the theme, you could always try letter balloons, or go pint-sized with a letter block guest book.