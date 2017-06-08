It’s a common misconception that weddings are at their best in the spring or summer when really, the autumn and winter months are two of the most beautiful seasons to tie the knot! Just imagine the stunning bold colours of nature to enhance your surroundings, reception rooms adorned with candles and fairy lights, and a cosy, inviting atmosphere to enjoy with all your guests. With this in mind, we hi-light why Gaynes Park, a delightful wedding venue in Essex, is so special in the autumn and winter months!

Ps. It’s not too late to book your 2017 wedding here either, with a great saving if you do! Read on to find out more…

The Breathtaking Surroundings

We’re not exaggerating when we say that Gaynes Park has some of the most incredible gardens and surroundings that we’ve seen at a wedding venue. The trees and flower beds are bursting with rich colours throughout autumn, while a winter wedding is truly magical with a touch of frost or sprinkling of snow. The gardens are more than just pretty to look at, the provide a huge al fresco aisle that starts at the Heart Gate, through the Long Walk and Walled Garden and into The Orangery to tie the knot. It’s the perfect time to reflect on the day and enjoy a peaceful moment with your nearest and dearest, and it’s ideal come rain or shine.

The Beautiful Ceremony Settings

The Orangery is a picturesque place to say ‘I do’, with light pouring in from the glass roof and windows while your guests take their seats under the exposed wooden beams. Set within the idyllic Walled Garden, it boasts charming and peaceful surroundings for a romantic ceremony. If you prefer a more traditional setting, the impressive Mill Barn might be for you, with its exposed brick and beams providing a wonderful country-chic feel to your vows. There’s even the option for a rustic outdoor ceremony under the unique Gather Barn!

The Inviting Reception Space

There’s nothing quite like the Mill Barn as the setting for your wedding breakfast and evening reception. The characterful building is supported by four impressive tree trunks and boasts an exquisite mezzanine floor which can be used for an unusual seating plan or a place to catch a few quiet moments together. The barn is truly beautiful, so it doesn’t really need too much decorating, but if you want to add your own touches to it, then a rich colour scheme or whites and pastels with plenty of seasonal flowers work particularly well with the venue’s relaxed, country surroundings.

The Most Incredible Wedding Food

Gaynes Park is one of the few venues across the country that can proudly offer Galloping Gourmet as their in-house caterers. Their expert chefs can create a wedding breakfast like no other, bringing fun and fine dining to your big day with show-stopping food and drink. Think stunning canapes and cocktail stations, spectacular sharing boards and stone-fired pizzas in the evening that are sure to wow your guests. The team will work with you to create the perfect menu, so you can have the most amazing seasonal delights to feast on for your special day.

The Perfect Place To Spend The Night

After all the celebrating has drawn to a close, you and your partner can choose to retire to the inviting and luxurious Apple Loft Honeymoon Cottage*. This charming setting is a private and secluded place to unwind, set a short distance away it is a wonderful place to cosy up and reminisce on your wedding day. Your friends and family will be delighted too, getting to spend the night in the contemporary Coach House* accommodation, which is also available separately, and you can join your guests for a late night catch up drink and be together for breakfast the following to enjoy your stunning surroundings one last time.

With all that and more, we don’t know how this venue could get any better. Well, what about if we told you that it could still be yours in 2017 and with an amazing discount? You can currently save £1,000 off all remaining wedding dates in 2017 so what are you waiting for? Call 01992 660329 and book your incredible autumn or winter wedding at Gaynes Park…