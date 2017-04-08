Chloe & James

This adventurous couple followed their hearts, getting married in the great outdoors

PHOTOGRAPHY Sarah Porteus, Salty Sea Photography

saltyseaphotography.com

After sharing their first date on Dartmoor, Chloe and James’s country, garden party inspired wedding made the perfect match, packed with rustic charm.

“James proposed while we were in Paris, visiting Disneyland for the day. We were about to head home when he led me under the drawbridge, got down on one knee and said, “fancy marrying me?”. I’d pointed the ring he chose out a few months earlier in jest, so it was half a surprise.”

Chloe found her dream strapless gown at Bridal Emporium in Exeter.

“I loved the big tulle skirt with lots of lace floral detail, sequins and pearl beads.”

The hoop I wore beneath the dress really made it stand out. After trying on so many other lace dresses and wanting them all, it was such an amazing moment to find the one.”

The bride accessorized with a veil and shoes from Rainbow Club, with her mother gifting her necklace and earrings.

“My favourite part of my outfit was my bespoke dried flower hair slide, which was made for me by Etsy seller Carly Jones.”

James opted for a Moss Bros outfit but, hating suits and ties, he made the stylish selection of a waistcoat and open collar look. A DKNY shirt coupled with Ted Baker trousers and waistcoat completed his big day style. “He looked happy and very smart, but he also looked like himself and not at all uncomfortable.”

Five bridesmaids attended Chloe, wearing floor-length Kaliko dresses purchased form John Lewis. “I loved the sequin detailing on the shoulders and was amazed to find these dresses. I needed a gown that would work for a range of sizes and body shapes, and this one fit the bill!”

Taking a big gamble with the Great British weather, this couple planned their wedding entirely outdoors!

“Our ceremony was in a field at Caddihoe Scout Camp – James is still involved with the organisation and has many childhood memories there. I decorated the ceremony arch with ivy and flowers and luckily the weather was beautiful on the day.”

Jennifer Constant of Tailor Made Ceremonies led the wedding, with the couple having tied the knot legally a few days previously. “Our ceremony was only about 20 minutes long, but Jennifer made it so personal and full of words of love. My sister also wrote a beautiful poem that had everyone in tears and a friend played acoustic guitar as I walked down the aisle.”

“We exchanged tokens rather than rings.”

“I had a wedding ring but James didn’t want one, so he had a beautiful wedding watch instead. We loved the uniqueness of our ceremony.”

A relaxed, garden party style buffet followed, complete with sandwiches from The Cheeky Cow, quiches, pasties, and scones with jam and cream. “We also held a wedding bake off competition, with guests bringing 30 amazing cakes to enjoy!”. In the evening, a fish and chip van, Indian take away and hog roast kept guests full and having fun.

“James was nervous about making a speech so we did it together!”

“It was lovely to be able to thank people too. James also didn’t have one specific best man, so I surprised him by organizing his groomsmen and groomswoman to speak instead and James loved it.”

In keeping with their garden party theme, Chloe made the stationery herself using cards and twine purchased from Razzle Dazzle Rose. “We used brown kraft card postcards and I printed the details myself, adding twine and fabric bunting to each one.”

Collecting jars and copious amounts of candles, the couple began to decorate their outdoor venue. The bride crafted lengths of bunting and embellished their cards postbox with white paint and glitter. “I subscribed to Wedding Ideas while planning our wedding and found so many ideas, especially for decorations. My mother’s friend designed all of our flowers, using roses, lavender and wheat, sourcing many of the blooms from Peamore Flora. She did a truly amazing job, the flowers were one of the best parts of our wedding!”

Sarah’s Kitchen, based in Tiverton, created the three-tier cake. Featuring chocolate fudge cake and vanilla sponges, it was simply decorated with bunting detail around the side.

A DJ from DJC Event Hire ensured the partying was non-stop, also supplying the festoon lighting and power to the outdoor venue.

“Support each other’s dreams so you both get what you want from the wedding.”

Embracing their adventurous streak, Chloe and James booked a month-long honeymoon with Trailfinders. “We went to Canada and the USA for four weeks, flying from Heathrow to Toronto to Vancouver to Hawaii’s main island, then on to Oahu, before heading back to San Francisco, then New York and finally stopping again at Toronto for the Niagara Falls. We paddle boarded, explored and stargazed, visited all the landmarks, had dinner in the CN tower – it was one massive adventure.”

VENUE Caddihoe Scout Camp, Broadclyst, Exeter

CELEBRANT Tailor Made Ceremonies

DRESS Bridal Emporium, Exeter

BRIDESMAID DRESSES John Lewis

GROOM Moss Bros, Ted Baker, DKNY

ACCESSORIES Rainbow Club and Etsy

HAIR Claire, NV Hair, Exeter

MAKEUP Amy Cox, Indulgence Beauty, Exeter

STATIONERY Razzle Dazzle Rose

CATERING Flippy Chippy, The Cheeky Cow, Spice Magic Exeter

CAKE Sarah’s Kitchen, Tiverton

DJ DJC Event Hire

HONEYMOON Trailfinders