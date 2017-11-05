Florence By Night: Galia Lahav Couture Bridal Fall 2018

The Galia Lahav Couture Bridal Fall 2018 partners a high-level of finery and craftsmanship with the sentimentality and personalisation of a woman’s signature scent. The collection is rooted in the notion that no two women are alike, each requiring their own unique scent and bridal style.

A bride’s desire to express her individuality in her daily life with her scent, and through fashion on her wedding day, ushers in new approaches to gossamer tulles, fine laces and intricate embroidery, woven into our interpretation of how the world of scents would come to life in our latest collection, Florence by Night.