Glamorous, gorgeous and unforgettable… The definition of a Galia Lahav gown is all of these things, which are embodied in a wedding dress that exceeds all expectations and sets new trends.

The Galia Lahav 2018 Collection does not disappoint, with styles to please every bride… yes, even the more traditional! Take a look for yourself…

Like this? Then you’ll LOVE these 27 wedding dresses that create a sexy bridal silhouette. Spoiler alert: Galia Lahav wedding dresses feature here, too!

Don’t miss the bride who wore not one but TWO Galia Lahav wedding dresses when she tied the knot in London.

Featured bride Toni stunned when she wore Galia Lahav to marry her teenage sweetheart in Hampshire.

Pinterest brides have seriously fallen under the spell of Galia Lahav wedding dresses too, and we don’t blame them! Although, their Galia Lahav wedding dress addiction wasn’t quite enough to scoop top spot for the most pinned wedding dress last year… check out the Grace Loves Lace gown that took that crown!