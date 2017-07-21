Glamorous, gorgeous and unforgettable… The definition of a Galia Lahav gown is all of these things, which are embodied in a wedding dress that exceeds all expectations and sets new trends.
The Galia Lahav 2018 Collection does not disappoint, with styles to please every bride… yes, even the more traditional! Take a look for yourself…
A plunging neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves and romantic lace that fills out into a fairytale train make style 901 from the new Galia Lahav 2018 designs a beauty.
This dress, style 902, is perhaps the most reminiscent of last year’s Galia Lahav wedding dresses, with its ethereal, dreamlike quality created by seemingly weightless tulle and lace.
Style 903 is the perfect Galia Lahav wedding dress for the modern, trend-setting bride who wants to celebrate her figure.
A plunging, contemporary back paired with a billowing lace train gives style 904 breathtaking impact.
Featuring iconic circle designs, back detail and corset fastenings, plus illusion sleeves with lace cuffs, style 905 is Galia Lahav’s answer for bohemian wedding dresses.
Capes have been a big trend on the bridal catwalks. With style 906, Galia Lahav takes it to the next level, opting for a split design for dramatic effect, which complements the plunging V-neckline and slit in the skirt.
Style 907 will appeal to more traditional brides. Teaming elegant lace and scalloped patterning with a simple V-neckline and spaghetti straps, it’s stunning.
Featuring a fabulous halterneck with cut out panels and glitzy embellishment, style 908 embodies the modern fairytale dress.
Boho brides will also adore style 909.
Style 910 will flatter your figure, thanks to the chevron shapes echoed from the deep V-back down the skirt.
The dreamily detailed style 911 is the perfect match for any beach or destination bride.
Style 912 nails it for the more formal bride who still wants a fashion-forward look for her wedding day.
If you’ll be marrying in a church and require a little more coverage, style 914 is the one to choose.
Would you walk down the aisle in one of these new Galia Lahav 2018 wedding dresses?