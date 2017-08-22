18 Ways To Add the Fun Factor To Your Day – Part 2!

The second part of our fabulously FUN wedding ideas bucket list (read part one here) will help to make your wedding day unforgettable! Here’s how to make it stand out for all the right reasons!

Children’s entertainment

For the smaller people at your wedding why not provide them with some fun wedding ideas and entertainment that’s just for them? A Punch and Judy show is a summery take on a wonderful British outdoor wedding reception, and you know you can leave the kiddies sat in front of the stage, entranced for the entire show.

Dance routines

We’ve all heard of professional first dances but that way, only you and your h2b get to have fun! Why not ask all your guests to join in with the routine by hiring a traditional Ceilidh band? Their faster, more energetic dance routines will give your reception the fun factor in a matter of seconds! Why not learn some popular first dance moves and share them with your guests before the day so they’re prepared.

Backdrops

DIY backdrops with a theme instead of the full on photo booth will put a stamp on any wedding day! Whether you create a funky framed feature wall or have in the back of an old mini cooper like this couple did, either way, you’ll have fun photos that can be used to personalise your thank you cards afterwards?

Vodka luge

For an adult-only treat later on in the evening why not feature a themed vodka luge!

Treasure hunts

Trying to organise the most creative wedding ideas on what feels like a tiny budget? Panic no more. The humble treasure hunt is making it’s comeback and not just for kids! Sure, it’s a cost-effective way to keep little ones quiet during the speeches but why not switch the prizes to miniatures and lottery tickets and let the grown-ups get involved, too?!

Bouncy castle

The ultimate way to tire out children! And we guarantee after a few glasses of Prosecco even some of the older guests will attempt it later on! Around £100 to hire, they’re a budget-friendly addition to any summer celebration.

Table games

Keep the chatter flowing during the wedding reception with some table games. These can be as simple or as elaborate as you like, from trivia games to Charades. A particular favourite, the Mr and Mrs quiz will see coupled up guests opening up about their partners and roaring with laughter in no time!

Sing-a-longs

One of our favourite featured brides, gave her guests lyric sheets with the words to the couple’s favourite song, (Wonderful World by Sam Cooke). Get your family and friends more involved in your civil ceremony, where hymns aren’t an option.



Just your TYPE!

As an alternative to the traditional guest book, for a vintage or rustic themed wedding, an old typewriter is guaranteed to raise the smiles of both the older and the younger members of your wedding party. Have them type by hand their own personal messages of luck and love on your special day! But don’t look at them just yet… instead, tie them up with old-fashioned string and read them on your first anniversary.

