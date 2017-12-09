A fabulously Festive Foodie Wedding In Peach And Gold

“We met at another friend’s wedding where Simon was an usher. He delivered my fish and chips to my table and I knew there was a spark between us. Later on we shared a dance and a little kiss and never looked back!”

Simon had just finished his racing season and wanted a night away to celebrate. He booked us a room in the Cotswolds, where we’d shared our first minibreak six years earlier, and proposed with a beautiful loose cushion cut diamond. He had already designed the ring with a jeweller, but knowing how picky I am he wanted to let me check before it was made!

THE DRESS

Being a designer myself with a degree in embroidery, I was instantly attracted to highly embellished gowns a little out of our budget. Instead, I chose a Justin Alexander dress with the perfect modern lace and the seamstress at True Romantica in Kenilworth helped me make it my own. We removed the sleeves and satin waistband and softened the t of the dress to become a mermaid shape. I then removed the beads on the gown and hand stitched ivory stones and pearls on with my mum’s help.

I had a beautiful gold and pearl Swarovski headpiece from Bride La Boheme in Australia paired with a slim cathedral-length veil. My gorgeous Badgley Mischka ‘Pettal’ peep-toes came from Nordstrom in the USA and gave me the extra height I wanted.

THE GROOM

We used Reiss’s personal tailoring service for Simon’s suit. We felt we were in very safe hands there. Simon chose a pale grey flannel three-piece suit with slim-fit trousers, a waistcoat and contemporary jacket. We chose all the lining, piping and buttons, so it was a really special suit. He looked the most handsome I’d ever seen him look! Simon and the ushers had peach coloured ties.

THE BRIDESMAIDS

I had three bridesmaids, including Kate whose wedding Simon and I met at! They wore nude embellished floor-length gowns from Miss Selfridge. My two nieces were my flower girls, wearing sparkly gold tulle dresses and boleros from Monsoon, teamed with fairy wings.

Walking into the church and feeling an overwhelming rush of love – it’s such a strange thing to describe but seeing Simon at the end of the aisle and everyone’s smiling faces was a really powerful feeling.

WHAT DID YOU HAVE FOR YOUR WEDDING BREAKFAST?

Being big foodies, our wedding breakfast was high on our list of priorities. We chose Aubrey Allen, a local butcher and delicatessen we love, to do our wedding catering. They provided canapés and peach Bellini’s at the drinks reception and a crab, prawn and salmon roulade for the starter. Our main had lots of theatre, as guests donned aprons to carve their dry aged ribs of beef at the tables. For dessert, we enjoyed French lemon tart paired with the perfect wine.

“We married just before Christmas, but I was determined that we didn’t have to have a winter wedding of holly and snow flakes! We used tones of ivory, peach and soft metallic gold to give a clean sense of winter warmth with a little opulence added in, too.”

The Adam Hall at Compton Verney is all white, with stunning architectural features. It provided the perfect backdrop for our warm gold and peach flowers, table settings and décor. The top table ran along a row of pillars and we hung shimmering gold discs behind it to add the wow factor. We also hired giant letter lights from Mad Philomena.

THE FLOWERS

One of my best friends, Ailsa, is the incredible florist behind Ailsa’s Floral Design. We chose David Austin ‘Juliet’ roses in ivory, peach and coral. We also had huge blooms of ivory giant chrysanthemum, eucalyptus and brunia, as well as a few sprigs of mistletoe! We pinned tiny framed photos of both of my grandparents on their wedding days to the stem. Our table centres were giant gold punch bowls with tumbling blooms or wreath designs. Simon’s mum kindly made our cake for us. It was a three-tiered gold and ivory creation.

“I’m a stationery designer myself (studioseed.co.uk) so I created all of ours – it was a challenge doing it for myself and not a client!”

CEREMONY All Saints Church, Sherbourne | RECEPTION VENUECompton Verney Art Gallery, Warwickshire | DRESSJustin Alexander at True Romantica, Kenilworth | BRIDESMAID DRESSESMiss Selfridge | GROOM Reiss | ACCESSORIES Badgley Mischka and Bride La Boheme | STATIONERY Studio Seed | FLOWERS Ailsa’s Floral Design | PHOTOGRAPHER Chris Barber Photography