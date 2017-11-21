You’re just engaged and you know you need to get your bridal squad sorted sharp. But how do you choose between your best girls?

What even makes a brilliant bridesmaid, anyway?

From how to choose your bridesmaids, plus the cutest ways to ‘pop the question’, to hair ideas, photo ideas, colour ideas and more… find the answers to your every burning bridal party question in the Little Book of Bridesmaids.

Your wedmin is about to get even better. We’re giving away 300 copies of the Little Book of Bridesmaids to brides like you for free!

Claim your Little Book of Bridesmaids now! You’ll have your best girls behind you in no time, ready for the fun to begin.

Flick through the pages to find the prettiest fashion and accessories for your maids. You’re sure to find a dress to please everyone, with ideas for pink, lilac, blue, green, red, slate and ivory colour schemes.

We also get to grips with roles for your girls to make planning plain sailing. Plus find your hen party game ideas and the best hen do essentials inside.

Our featured brides tell us time and time again that their wedding planning journey was made brilliant by having their best girls by their side. From cocktails after a boutique visit to crafty evenings in and hen party perfection! Choosing the best bridesmaids for you will lead to memories you forever treasure.

Make your wedding journey memorable from the start with help from The Little Book of Bridesmaids. And, once you’ve decided who and how to ask, don’t forget to nab your free ‘Will You Be My Bridesmaid’ cards to ask them with, too. Your leading ladies will love this thoughtful touch.

Let the planning, parties and Prosecco begin!

Featured image credit for bridesmaids photo: da-photo.co.uk