Flower girls offer a glimpse into the world of bridal in miniature form. One in which you can’t help but picture pretty princess dresses, flouncing skirts with endless layers of tulle and perhaps even a pretty bow too.

Whether you choose to include them in your celebrations, however, is less clearly defined. Just how do you know whether to ask these younger attendants to join your bridal party?

If you have your own children, young nieces, cousins or friends with little ones, then you might like to give them a special role in your ceremony without making them a bridesmaid. Unlike your other attendants, though, age does matter when it comes to choosing your flower girls.

It’s best to avoid young babies and toddlers who may struggle to walk down the aisle or not enjoy all of the attention involved. Better to ask slightly older children who will be delighted to dress up in a fairytale dress and skip down the aisle. Perhaps they could scatter confetti petals or wave a dainty floral wand crafted by your florist as they go. A small task like this will be a helpful and fun distraction from having all eyes on them.

There’s a reason why big skirts are big news for flower girls. Offering a comfortably loose fit, larger skirts or pleated varieties will give your girls room to run about, play and twirl to their heart’s content – after the ceremony, of course. So once you’ve had your oh-so sweet photographs taken with your flower girls and they’ve had their moment to shine, they can relax and enjoy the reception as much as you will.

And while flower girl dresses are often white, don't be afraid to colour or fabric match them with your bridesmaids instead.

