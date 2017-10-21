Lauren & Nick

Be inspired by this fabulously floral wedding, featuring navy and pink and pretty pastel flowers

Photography by Will and Molly from The Wedding Cut, theweddingcut.com

Lauren and Nick’s is a love story at its best. At the young ages of 17 and 18, this couple met on a college trip to Budapest and haven’t looked back since. “We have been together every day since,” Lauren gushes.

Five years later, on Christmas morning, Nick asked Lauren to be his wife. “He surprised me by taking me to Cleeve Common in Cheltenham. We walked up to the point from which you can see 100 miles on a clear day – and then Nick got down on one knee!”

“All I could think was, ‘please don’t let this be a joke. Please don’t be a Haribo ring!’”

Luckily for this bride, the proposal was for real, with a solitaire diamond ring to prove it.

Fulfilling a promise that was made when Lauren was only young, her mother gifted her her wedding dress when she found ‘the one’. “I fell in love with the ‘Romy’ design by Ronald Joyce at Amica Bridal Boutique in Plymouth.”

“My dress had everything I’ve always wanted – lace, sparkle, dainty buttons.”

“I couldn’t help but cry, I felt so happy wearing it.” The bride added a belt to accentuate her waist and a hoop beneath the skirt to create the mermaid shape she loved.

Lauren accessorised with her mum’s jewellery for her ‘something borrowed’, alongside a new veil, purchased from the same boutique as her dress, and a hair piece discovered at The Wedding Show.

For his groomswear, Nick took the bespoke route. Barrington Ayre, based in Cirencester, made his three-piece navy suit, which he wore with a navy velvet bowtie.

“He looked so handsome, I felt so lucky and proud to be marrying him!”

Joining Lauren were six bridesmaids and one flower girl. The adult maids wore chiffon dresses from Debenhams, teamed with diamante and pearl hair accessories. “I fell in love with the coral colour and style of the gowns. My mum wore a Veni Infantino Ronald Joyce dress in navy, to complement my groom, with a coral fascinator to match the bridesmaids.”

Face Perfect by Jodi took care of the bride’s hair and beauty, even finding No. 7 lip lacquer in ‘Coral Dream’ to coordinate beautifully. Serena Meredith from FAB Hairdressing and Makeup by Georgie ensured the bridesmaids looked their beautiful best too.

“We got married at St Peter’s Church in Haresfield. It’s very special to me because I lived there for over 20 years and we have family connections to the church.” Wedding bells resounded before and after the ceremony, while a choir enhanced the hymns beautifully.

“My cousin and her boyfriend are opera singers, so they performed ‘Edelweiss’ from The Sound of Music, my favourite film, as we signed the register.”

“Their rendition gave me goosebumps it was so special!”

Following the ceremony, Fosters Catering cooked up a feast for guests. A goat’s cheese and bruschetta starter began the wedding breakfast, with creamy tarragon chicken offering a tasty main. Dessert came in the decadent form of sticky toffee pudding, served with butterscotch sauce. Guests also received homemade bottles of sloe vodka for their wedding favours.

“I wanted us to have a traditional and elegant wedding, so we didn’t choose a clear theme. We did choose navy blue and bright pink for our colour scheme, though!” Navy and champagne striped invitations gave a clue to the wedding to come, created by Louise Rowles Designs.

“Wedding Ideas was a brilliant place to find ideas for our invitations, table plans and favours. I bought the magazine every month!”

“We decorated our reception venue, Kingscote Barn, ourselves after finding the right suppliers. Every Event Hire supplied the sweets hut, up-lighting and fairy light canopy and we hired additional lighting from Penny Lane Vintage Hire. The large mirror table plan came from Love Wedding Hire, as did the apple crates which were filled with beautiful flowers. Tracey Gray from Sassy Fleur arranged the rest of the venue flowers and created the bouquets.”

“Our four-tier cake was elegant but simple, exactly as I wanted. It was decorated in champagne coloured icing, navy ribbon, pink roses and antique brooches. Our talented friend Emma created the salted caramel, red velvet, lemon and mandarin sponges – they tasted incredible!”

Vince Freeman performed an acoustic set during the drinks reception. In the evening, The Stereo Jacks took to the stage to get the party started.

“Watching all the people I love dancing the night away and having such a good time was amazing.”

“The band learned our first dance song just for us, performing ‘Something I Need’ by Ben Haenow. We both love the song, but it was also Christmas number one the day Nick proposed, so it’s extra special to us!”

Lauren and Nick jetted off to Mexico for a 10-night honeymoon, booking with Thomson. Alongside exploring the blissful beaches, the couple swam with dolphins and visited the famous COCO BONGO.

SUPPLIERS

CEREMONY St Peter’s Church, Gloucester

RECEPTION VENUE Kingscote Barn, Tetbury

DRESS Ronald Joyce at Amica Bridal Boutique, Plymouth

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Debenhams

GROOM Barrington Ayre, Cirencester

ACCESSORIES The Wedding Show, Amica Bridal Boutique

HAIR & MAKEUP Face Perfect by Jodi, Makeup by Georgie, FAB Hairdressing

CATERING Fosters Catering

STATIONERY Louise Rowles Designs

DECOR Every Event Hire, Penny Lane Vintage Hire, Love Wedding Hire

FLOWERS Sassy Fleur

ENTERTAINMENT Vince Freeman, The Stereo Jacks

HONEYMOON Thomson