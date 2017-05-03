From fun, choreographed routines to a romantic sway on the dance floor, these couples had the best first dance song ideas – so why not steal them?

‘Waste’ by Phish

At their beautiful wedding Nick surprised his bride, Cara, by selecting their first dance song on his own. “I had no idea what it was going to be prior to that night,” says Cara. “He chose the song ‘Waste’ by Phish.”

‘I’m Yours’ by Jason Mraz

Natasha and Steve’s classic, old Hollywood themed big day boasted a first dance to ‘I’m yours’ by Jason Mraz. Natasha says, “This song has a special meaning for us. It was the song that was playing while I was getting ready for our very first date and then as I got into Steve’s car it was playing again! We always randomly hear it wherever we go!”

‘Sky Full of Stars’ by Coldplay

School sweethearts Lauren and Adam went for the personal route with a wonderful surprise twist! “We chose ‘Sky Full of Stars’ by Coldplay. The song is close to our hearts and had been for a while. It just describes us as a couple!”, says Lauren. On the day Adam surprised Lauren with tickets to see Coldplay later in the year, too.

‘Listen to the Man’ by George Ezra

A few months before their wedding, James was away serving in the Falklands for six months. While he was away the couple were still trying to decide on their first dance song. “I’d seen the video for ‘Listen to the Man’ by George Ezra on television and was explaining to James over Skype how funny it was,” says Rachel. “James then asked the British Forces Broadcasting Service to play it, dedicating it to me. It made me feel that little bit closer to him, with him 8,000 miles away – of course it was our first dance song after that!”

‘Without You’ by David Guetta

Katherine and Matt wanted a fun, upbeat song that they both loved for their first dance. Choosing ‘Without You’ by David Guetta, the couple choreographed a routine rather than a formal dance, totally surprising their guests. Katherine says, “We absolutely loved doing it and the reaction from the guests was just awesome!”

