Rosie & Simon

Bougainvillea-inspired brights give this bohemian wedding a vibrant, Spanish vibe

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Georgia Claire Tyrie, Georgia Claire Photography,

georgiaclaireweddings.co.uk

assisted by Emily Smith, Velveteen Photography,

velveteenphotography.co.uk

The sun was sinking over the ocean one night in Menorca as Simon and Rosie strolled along the marina after dinner. “I wandered up some cobbled steps to look at an old building. When I turned back, Simon was down on one knee asking me to marry him! We’d already been together for 14 years, so it came as a complete surprise. We headed down to a quirky jazz bar inside a cave to celebrate.”

“I chose a dress with a light and ethereal look, which was created with a combination of delicate fabrics.”

“I loved the way the slim satin belt emphasized my waist and the coffee coloured lining added a vintage feel. My favourite part was the tulle skirt, though, with its delicate, translucent quality.” The dress was the Watters ‘Santina’ design, purchased from Kathryn Trueman.

“Being a wedding headpiece designer, I had designed my headpiece before I even chose my dress!”

“I knew I wanted a delicate hair vine and that it had to be something new, something I hadn’t made before. I stitched ivory, coffee and blush flowers to scatter around the vine and cluster at the back, adding a Swarovski crystal and rose gold leaf, mother of pearl flowers and freshwater pearls to complement the buttons on my dress. You’ll now find this exact vine – the self-titled ‘Rosie’ design – in the Blossoms collection at Rosie Willett Designs.”

Harriet Wilde shoes, loved by the bride for the laser-cut leather that added a fashionable edge, blush earrings and a clutch bag from Accessorize completed Rosie’s aisle style.

Simon opted for a smart but relaxed take on groomswear. He chose a blue suit from Racing Green, a lilac shirt from Jeff Banks and tan brogues from Office.

“We loved the subtle leaf pattern on the shirt that co-ordinated with our floral theme.”

“Simon opted not to wear a tie so that he could feel comfortable all day.

I asked my cousin, who lives in Australia, to be my bridesmaid. I was so incredibly touched that she wanted to travel halfway across the world to share our wedding with us. We also asked our 18-month-old niece to be our flower girl. She was adorable and so well behaved on the day!” Rosie’s bridesmaid wore a floral, coral dress from Chi Chi London while her flower girl tottered down the aisle in a Monsoon gown. “I created bespoke headpieces and jewellery for both of them to wear, too.”

The couple tied the knot at St Andrews Worswick Street Church in Newcastle upon Tyne with a Catholic ceremony – something that was particularly important to Simon. A close friend read Song of Solomon, chapter 2, verses 8-17, with the best man, Simon’s brother, reading from Romans, chapter 12, verses 9-21. “I chose my favourite piece of classical music – ‘Aquarium’ by Saint-Saens – to walk down the aisle to. I remember it from my ballet days, it’s magical.”

“Soon after getting engaged, we decided that we wanted a wedding to reflect us, rather than one so formal that it was far removed from our everyday lives.”

“Serving tapas at El Coto for our wedding breakfast was the perfect fit. It created the perfect atmosphere for our intimate gathering and it was lovely to soak up the sun in the patio area and sangria garden.”

Inspired by their Menorcan proposal, the couple styled their day around a Spanish garden and its vibrant plants. “We cherry picked the cerise pink of bougainvillea in particular, adding blush, blue, purple and a hint of yellow to complete the punchy palette.”

Assisted by her bridesmaid and mother, the bride decorated the venue the night before. “We lined windowsills and brightened walls with blooming pot plants, while Spanish tile-inspired stationery, patterned ceramic vases and tea light holders topped the tables. I used Wedding Ideas to find styling inspiration and décor advice during the planning.”

The tables were finished with jugs of flowers from Real Country Flowers. “Their flowers are home-grown and hand-picked, including wildflowers and grasses to add tons of character to floral arrangements. Anne was so helpful and knowledgeable, we knew our flowers would be beautiful!”

And after a fabulous, fiesta style celebration, where better for this couple to honeymoon than in Spain itself?

Continuing their love affair with the country, the couple divided 10 days between the beach town of Nerja, a private villa with a tropical garden in Motril and the city of Granada. “It gave us the perfect blend of culture, sightseeing and relaxation. We had glorious days swimming in the sea while surrounded by mountains, visited the gardens of Alhambra, strolled through the old cobbled streets and, of course, we ate plenty of tapas, too!”

SUPPLIERS

CEREMONY St Andrews Worswick Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

RECEPTION VENUE El Coto Spanish Restaurant, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

DRESS Watters at Kathryn Trueman

BRIDESMAID DRESS Chi Chi London

GROOM Racing Green, Jeff Banks, Office

ACCESSORIES Rosie Willett Designs, Harriet Wilde and Accessorize

MAKEUP Beauty Sauce

FLOWERS Real Country Flowers, Yorkshire