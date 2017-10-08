Kayli & Matthew

Take a leaf out of this couple’s boho barn wedding for rustic and romantic style

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Clare Tam-Im Photography,

claretamim.co.uk

Standing on Glastonbury hill, the sun dips below the horizon and there’s excitement in the air for the world-famous music festival to come. This was the magical moment that Matthew chose to ask Kayli to be his wife. He pulled out a candle, followed by a ring box, and blew his bride away. “We’d been to the festival together for the past few years, it’s somewhere we love and the moment Matt asked is one I will never forget,” Kayli gushes.

Suzanne Neville was the bride’s wedding dress designer of choice, falling in love with the very first gown she tried on during a visit to the Ellie Sanderson Bridal Boutique.

“It was everything I’d dreamed my wedding dress would be and more. I did try on others afterwards to make sure, but I compared each of them to the very first dress and none of them made me feel quite so amazing. I knew I wanted to walk down the aisle in that dress.”

The ‘Regency’ dress was made from pretty Italian ivory crepe with sheer lace sleeves, a stylish cowl neckline and an open back. Kayli added a veil from the same designer, Jimmy Choo shoes and a Jenny Packham headpiece as finishing touches. “Matt gifted me a second pair of shoes for the evening – Sophia Webster’s ‘Wifey for Lifey’ design.”

Matthew opted for a made-to-measure Mark Powell suit in navy. Teaming it with an ivory silk tie, white braces and tan shoes, he looked every bit the smart and handsome groom.

“His reaction when we first saw each other is one that I will never ever forget – even now it warms my heart,” Kayli smiles.

The bride’s sister, cousin and two best friends attended her as bridesmaids. “They wore beautiful blush twobirds Bridesmaid dresses, which we also purchased from the Ellie Sanderson Bridal Boutique. I loved how versatile the design is so that everyone could be happy.” Vicky Brown joined them on the day to take care of the bridal party’s hair and makeup looks.

Gate Street Barn formed the picturesque setting for the couple’s civil ceremony. “I wanted something instrumental to walk down the aisle to, so I chose The Piano Guys’ ‘A Thousand Years’. Our ceremony itself was filled with love and laughter – our registrar even welled up at one point! We walked back up the aisle to ‘You and Me’ by The Wannadies – upbeat and sentimental, it was very fitting for us.”

Seven different canapés, covering everything from curried monkfish bites to beef fillet skewers, delighted guests after the ceremony, served on elaborate birdcage and mirror platters. The couple’s caterers of choice, Kalm Kitchen, continued the feast with slow braised lamb shank, and not one but two desserts – tropical mess and salted chocolate brownie.

“We wanted a nod to Glastonbury at our boho barn wedding!”

“We chose a rural, English country garden theme and avoided anything overly traditional. Naming our tables after the stages at the festival was the perfect solution, displayed in salt and pepper jars purchased from The Wedding Of My Dreams.”

“Our florists, Little Tin Shed from Essex, installed four hanging flower and foliage chandeliers in the barn to be the focal point.”

“We bought personalised confetti cones from The Confetti Cone Company, strung up lanterns and bought illuminated letters from Up In Lights. Our florists also added two flower cornices at the entrance to the barn and decorated the venue’s shepherd’s hut, too.” Flowers and foliage formed the feature decorations, giving this wedding a truly unique style.

The couple chose a three-tier naked cake, made by Le Papillon Patisserie and overflowing with berries and blooms, to further enhance their wedding decorations. “It was beautiful and tasted brilliant, with carrot cake, pistachio and lemon layers.

We knew we wanted a photobooth and Tiffany the Vintage Caravan was the perfect solution. It looked great set up at the barn and our guests loved it! We also hired a fantastic DJ, Chris Haslam from Chess Disco, who used a playlist we put together in advance.

For the first part of the reception we chose uplifting classics to fill the dance floor, before choosing music Matt and I love for the second part. For the third part, we chose old school classics from our clubbing days before finishing with five songs we’d specifically chosen, the last one being ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis.”

“Matt chose our first dance song, ‘For Lovers’ by Wolfman, because from the first time he heard it, he’d always said we would dance to it at our wedding.”

Kayli and Matt began married life with a minimoon in Devon, staying at the beautiful Moorland View Cottage. “We drank cocktails at Bovey Castle, enjoyed walks on the moors and polished off our wedding cake!” they laugh. “Next up is our honeymoon to the Maldives in November – 10 all-inclusive nights in a luxurious over-water bungalow!”

“We wanted to have the best day of our lives without looking back and wishing we’d done other things… and we did!”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Gate Street Barn, Guildford

DRESS Suzanne Neville at Ellie Sanderson Bridal Boutique, Beaconsfield

BRIDESMAID DRESSES twobirds Bridesmaid

GROOM Mark Powell Bespoke

ACCESSORIES Jenny Packham, Suzanne Neville, Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster

HAIR AND MAKEUP Vicky Brown

CATERERS Kalm Kitchen

CONFETTI The Confetti Cone Company

FLORIST Little Tin Shed, Essex

CAKE Le Papillon Patisserie

PHOTOBOOTH Tiffany the Vintage Caravan

VIDEOGRAPHER Film4Life Productions