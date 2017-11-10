Everything You’ll Need To Know About Wedding Boudoir Photography

Wedding boudoir photography has hit the mainstream and more and more women are having sexy and sensual photoshoots where they can embrace their femininity and capture themselves at a poignant moment in their life. If you thought that boudoir photography was something you would never do, then think again. Kate Hopewell-Smith, Boudoir photography specialist is here to guide you through everything you’ll need to know if you are considering it…

WHAT IS A BOUDOIR SHOOT?

A boudoir shoot is a sexy and sensual photo-shoot where you pose in lingerie or partially nude in luxurious surroundings. Boudoir photography is very tasteful and nudity tends to be implied rather than explicit. Natural lighting and shade are used to create a flattering light that shows off your favourite parts of your body.

HOW SHOULD I PREPARE?

A boudoir shoot is a celebration of your body so I don’t recommend any sort of extreme diet or exercise regimes. You are beautiful as you are, your partner will want to see you as the person he/she knows too. Your photographer will be able to advise on the poses that work well to show off your favourite parts of your body.

You can however, do some preparation to look like the best version of yourself. A good skincare regime in the lead up to your shoot is the best way to feel confident – get into a habit of exfoliating and moisturising your skin and a mani/pedi the day before your shoot will ensure you are looking polished to perfection.

DO I NEED TO BOOK MY OWN HAIR/MAKEUP ARTIST?

I would always recommend having your hair and makeup done professionally for the shoot – it really helps enhance the experience and makes it feel extra special. A professional will also be able to give you that polished look that you want for your shoot.

If you want to use your own hair and makeup artist, then that’s absolutely fine. Check with your photographer whether they have any recommendations or professionals they work with on a regular basis. If you can get a hair and makeup artist to work their magic at the shoot they can be on hand throughout the shoot should you wish to switch your hairstyles and look to suit different outfits.

WHAT HAPPENS ON THE BOUDOIR SHOOT?

Every photographer will shoot differently depending on their style. My style of boudoir photography is very editorial and takes influence from designer lingerie brands and fashion magazines. Before the shoot even takes place the photographer will talk with you about what you want from the shoot, what parts of your body you like the most (and the least!) The key is to start with simple poses until you feel comfortable in front of the camera. Once you have warmed up you will work together to create a variety of imagery to choose from.

WHERE WOULD THE SHOOT TAKE PLACE?!

Typically a specially selected studio will be set up and styled for the shoot with sumptuous furnishings, flattering lighting and ultimate privacy. If you would prefer to do the shoot in your own home, then some photographers will be happy to accommodate the setting. Some women even like to go to a luxury hotel suite. Essentially it’s up to you, the style of shoot you want and the environment that makes you feel the most comfortable.

I’D LIKE TO DO A BOUDOIR SHOOT BUT FEEL A LITTLE NERVOUS…

Nerves are completely normal and can even add to the excitement and anticipation of the day. Most women I work with have never been photographed in this way and nerves come from the fear of the unknown. If you’re feeling nervous then remember that it’s completely natural. Your photographer is there to direct you every step of the way, in a way that will make you feel totally at ease and even empowered by the experience.

“I surprised myself about how much I enjoyed the shoot itself and without a doubt it’s done more for my confidence than anything else in the past 10 years.”

Boudoir shoot by Kate Hope-well Smith

DO I NEED TO BRING ANYTHING TO THE SHOOT?

I always recommend shooting three different looks on the day for variety so be prepared to bring a minimum of 3 outfits/options. Many women opt to bring more than that so there is some choice on the day. Like some brides i’ve worked with, you may want to bring your veil, garter and wedding night lingerie to have some beautiful shots to commemorate the occasion. You may also want to consider photographing with some gorgeous heels or even your wedding heels, too.

“I loved the shopping trips that I went on and it made me experiment with underwear that I would never ever look at.”

Boudoir shoot by Kate Hope-well Smith

WHAT WILL HAVING A BOUDOIR SHOOT DO FOR ME?!

There are so many reasons to do a boudoir shoot but the number one reason for me as a photographer is that it is a fantastic confidence booster. In the run up to your wedding, it’s likely you will have been living your healthiest lifestyle. Perhaps having regular conditioning treatments on your hair and taking great care of your skin in preparation for the big day? So why not capture this moment when you are looking and feeling your best to create a sensual album of pictures that you can treasure forever.

“The revelation through the boudoir experience, is that for the first time in 14 years, my wife now understands exactly how I see her body.”

Boudoir shoot by Kate Hope-well Smith

It goes without saying that a boudoir shoot will also be a meaningful gift to give to your partner! Perhaps it’s a gift you could give them to unwrap on your wedding day and they can have a sneak preview of your beautiful bridal lingerie?!

WHAT SHOULD I DO WITH THE FINISHED PHOTOS?!

A tasteful album will be a fantastic memento of your boudoir shoot and also makes a perfect gift for your partner. Many women are so pleased with the results that they also decide to go for a large framed print to hang on the wall in the bedroom.

“This is so much more than just a photoshoot, this was an enlightening experience for me, one that I will never forget”

Boudoir shoot by Kate Hope-well Smith

