Imagine sweeping up drives where royalty once arrived, lighting up rooms where candles once flickered and dancing in the halls where minstrels once played on your very own wedding day.

Romance runs deep in many of English Heritage’s historic properties. Centuries of courtship and long-term love have played out within their walls. And the locations in which these properties stand are every bit as inspiring as the stories that they tell. It’s these stories, and these historic scenes, that make your wedding day all the richer at one of English Heritage’s romantic venues.

Built in the 19th century in the style of an elegant French chateau, Wrest Park‘s mansion house sits in 92 acres of far-reaching parkland and provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable wedding. With six magnificent rooms, including an ornate orangery, your guests will be impressed from the moment they step through the front doors.

Situated in the scenic Hampstead Heath, Kenwood is a superb neoclassical Georgian villa with a world class art collection. This elegant mansion house, with its graceful white stucco exteriors and leafy parkland, provides a truly extraordinary venue for your wedding.

Set in the leafy London borough of Greenwich, Eltham Palace is one of the most unique venues you will ever see. With its glamorous Art Deco styling, 19 acres of wonderful moated grounds and medieval grandeur, this childhood home of Henry VIII is now a sophisticated and fashionable venue for your wedding.

Standing proudly on the Cornish headland, Pendennis Castle overlooks the Falmouth skyline. The outstanding sea views provide a beautiful backdrop for your wedding and English Heritage’s gun crew can even fire two of their historic big guns to mark your historic day.

At Ranger’s House on the edge of Greenwich Park, gilded gates open into a courtyard in front of the handsome façade of the red brick villa with its high sash windows, white pillars and portico. This exclusive venue is the perfect place for an intimate celebration with your family and friends.

Perched on the Cornish Coast, St Mawes Castle is the most perfectly preserved of all of Henry VIII’s forts. With its unusual clover-leaf shape and surrounding banked gardens leading down to the sea, it is one of the most elaborate castles ever built.

Nestled in the Warwickshire countryside, Kenilworth Castle is one of the country’s largest ruined castles. From the resplendent Great Hall and Queen Elizabeth I’s own garden, this dramatic and atmospheric castle provides a stunning setting for your special day.

Standing proudly amid lush green lawns beside the lake, with breath-taking views across gently rolling countryside, Old Wardour Castle is in one of the most picturesque positions imaginable, deep in Wiltshire. Inspired by a French chateau but damaged beyond repair during the English Civil War, the immense ruined walls, gothic stairways and arched doorways make wonderfully evocative locations for your ceremony and photographs.

Cleeve Abbey provides a serene and utterly charming setting away from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Swathes of lush green countryside provide a picturesque welcome whilst the dramatic Gatehouse marks the entrance to the heart of the abbey ruins.

The family home of Queen Victoria, Osborne was built in the Italianate style and is home to numerous artefacts from the Royal Collection. With amazing gardens, a secluded bay and the beautiful walled garden, follow in the footsteps of royalty from all over the world with a wedding in this stunning venue.

Set on the banks of the River Thames, Marble Hill House was home to Henrietta Howard, the Countess of Suffolk. Exclusively yours, hold your ceremony within the two exquisite rooms and even arrive in style from the River Thames just at the bottom of the lush, green parkland.

Portland Castle is a lovely 16th-century castle set beside the shimmering sea, boasting superb views across Portland Harbour. With a choice of ceremony rooms inside this unusual fan-shaped castle, a marquee site for a stylish wedding reception and the castle’s contemporary garden, it is the perfect venue for your wedding.