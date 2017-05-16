Proposing is a nerve-racking experience! So Berganza have made it all the more easy for you to settle some of these nerves by ensuring you get the right ring! Use this engagement ring image guide which covers every style available, Gemstone types and some startling facts you may find useful! (or shocking!)

Engagement Rings: Let’s talk types…

SOLITAIRE

A popular style of engagement ring featuring a single diamond or gemstone.

FLANKED SOLITAIRE

A ring design composed of a single gemstone set between smaller accent gemstones.

FIVE STONE

Five gemstones placed that can be any size running across the finger.

THREE STONE

A ring design of one larger central stone flanked either side by two smaller stones.

CLUSTER

A design composed of a larger central gemstone encompassed by a row of smaller gemstones.

CROSS OVER

With two terminals that lie side by side to form the bezel, the middle of which is often then set with a diagonal row of gemstones.

Types of Gemstone

DIAMOND

Formed of crystallised carbon, they are the hardest substance on earth. It is unsurprising then that diamonds have long been the symbol of strength, invincibility and eternal love.

SAPPHIRE

Sapphire is said to be the gemstone of harmony, friendship and loyalty. Part of the corundum family, blue is the best-known colour but it can be found in all colours of the spectrum.

EMERALD

Emeralds are said to be the gemstone of good fortune, healing and fertility according to the various cultures which have revered them over the centuries. The word “emerald” comes from the Greek ‘smaragdos’ meaning green stone.

RUBY

One of the most valuable gemstones on earth, ruby is regarded as the stone of passionate love. From the corundum family, the red variety being ruby and the blue, sapphire. It has long symbolised eternal devotion and romantic love.

PEARL

Pearls are perhaps the most ancient of gems to be revered by humankind, as they need not be cut or polished as other gemstones do. They are symbolic of purity and wealth, a status only challenged by the diamond.

AQUAMARINE

The gemstone aquamarine is associated with trust, harmony, friendship and good feelings in general. A blue-y green transparent variety of beryl, the name is there to suggest the colour of the ocean.

A few startling STATS!

What was her reaction?!

48% – “Exactly what I wanted!”

47% – “I love it – great choice!”

4% – “Not perfect, but I like it!”

1% – “I’ll grow to like it i’m sure..”

Did you have a budget? How many couples were able to stick to it?!

39% – “Yes, and we stuck to it”

26% – “No, no budget was set”

23% – “Yes, but spent more”

12% – “Yes, and spent less”