PHOTOGRAPHY Lifeline Photography

Whimsical lighting, trailing foliage, warm wooden details… who wouldn’t want to celebrate their vows with an enchanted forest theme?

This magical take on rustic styling will give your wedding the wow-factor it deserves thanks to the twinkling lights, breathtaking leafy decor and ever-so-slightly bohemian vibe. The best part? Many elements are easy to DIY given their rustic nature. Why not paint your own signs, collect vases, or string up fairy lights?

With the trend for tipi and barn weddings bigger than ever and Pantone choosing Greenery as colour of the year, the enchanted forest theme is taking centre stage. Create this romantic, rustic look for your wedding with our edit of enchanted forest theme essentials below!

Chalkboards aren’t just pretty, they’re practical too! Whether you chalk on your prosecco menu, seating plan or order of the day, make sure it sparkles with this illuminated design!

Moss is an enchanted forest wedding’s best friend. Line the lengths of your tables with it; use it to fill hurricane vases; add it to baubles and suspend them from the beams… It’s an ingenious way to create breathtaking decor!

Position log slices beneath your table centres to give them a rustic, woodland edge. They also make brilliant bases for a cluster of candles or for your cake…

Whether you fill each step with fresh flowers and foliage, with moss or trinkets, including a wooden shelf display like this will be a statement piece that your guests will never forget! It’s also a great way to give your reception decor height…

The enchanted forest theme wedding pictured makes stunning use of bauble holders for lights. Simply string them together, add lights (get yours here) and you’ve got the exact same look for your own magical wedding.