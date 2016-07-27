Emma & Jake

CLASSIC SILK BOAT NECK DRESS | PINK + WHITE WILD FLOWERS | NAVY SILKEN MULTIWAY BRIDESMAIDS DRESSES | HARP SOLOIST | FLOWER FILLED BOTTLES + PRESS PRINTED TABLE NUMBERS + INVITATIONS

hello

hello

hello

When did you both meet?

We met at school and started dating when we were in sixth form, so around 17 years old.

When and where was your first date?

We went to the cinema – a bit of a cliché!

What’s your best memory or funniest story of your time dating?

We dated for about 10 years before getting engaged so we have lots of happy memories but probably the best was buying our first house together and Jake giving me two kittens for one of my birthdays (although Jake does not agree with this bit!).

How did the proposal happen?

Jake took me for a long weekend in Rome for my 29th birthday and proposed on the top of Spanish steps at sunset. It was in May 2013 and it came as a complete surprise as I thought we were just walking to find a restaurant. The ring belonged to my nan, my dad’s mother, who passed away before I was born leaving her engagement ring to her first born grand-daughter. My mum had kept it safe for me and Jake had asked her for it before we went away.

Where did you find your wedding dress?

I absolutely loved my Lara Hannah dress which I found in a bridal boutique in Cardiff.

Describe your gown

My dress was a simple, classic looking silk dress and I absolutely loved it. I have never felt as elegant as I did on that day!

The bridesmaids

The girls wore navy multi-way dresses from M&S with nude court shoes also from M&S. They were very reasonably priced at £50 each and I picked them because the colour was perfect and the style meant that they could all choose to wear them however they felt most comfortable.

The ceremony

It was at Cripps Stone Barn, in the original barn area. It was a civil ceremony and felt very personal because the guests sat either side of us so we could see them instead of being stood in front of them.

What music did you have?

A friend and her partner (Sam and Ricardo) sang a beautiful rendition of the welsh song ‘Calon Lan’. She also played the harp as I walked down the aisle which was lovely as she is a really old friend of both of ours.

Who walked you down the aisle?

My dad, Phil James. One of my favourite bits of the day was when I first walked into the room on my dad’s arm, saw Jake and then all of our friends and family smiling, looking delighted!

What did you serve as a wedding breakfast?

Cripps Stone Barn offer family style dining. We opted for sirloin steak joints cooked on the barbecue with chips and salad. We put aprons on each table and one guest had to carve the meat for each table. It was really good fun and was a good talking point for the guests! We had a hog roast in the evening.

What was your first dance song?

‘Iris’ by Goo Goo Dolls – it is a lovely, not too soppy song that we both like!

The honeymoon

We went to Corsica for two weeks, the first week in Calvi and the second week in L’lle Rousse. We did a lot of eating as there are some really good restaurants in Calvi!

What are your three most memorable moments from the day?

Getting ready with my bridesmaids in the morning, rushing around, giggling and feeling nerves and excitement! Also walking down the aisle with my dad and him holding my hand and telling me how proud he was. Shortly after the wedding he was diagnosed with cancer and has since passed away so the memories of how happy he was that day are really precious. Seeing Jake choke up while saying his vows and listening to his speech, I felt so proud.

What are your top tips?

My only advice would be not to take it too seriously, try to keep focusing on what you both want and enjoy.

DRESS | Lara Hannah VENUE | Cripps Stone Barn, Cheltenham

BRIDESMAID | Dresses M&S JEWELLERY | Made by Hannah Bishop. Veil by Joyce Jackson GROOM & BEST MAN | Reiss MAKE-UP | Nina Norman HAIR | Louise Alway STATIONERY | Designed by the groom FLOWERS | Beth Cox, gowildflowers.com MUSIC | Boutique Disco CAKE | Polly Frost eastbristolbakery.co.uk PHOTOGRAPHER | Eleanor Jane