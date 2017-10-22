Eliza Jane Howell Bridal 2018: The Leading Lady

Known for it’s tasteful blend of old world elegance and modern shapes, Eliza Jane Howell unveil an empowering new bridal 2018 collection for ‘The Leading Lady’. Embellishment rich and art deco inspired, regal decadence meets new age features and textural fabrics. Shear backless styles, heavy bodice beading, boat neck illusions and lacy delicate sleeves of multiple lengths…

The Leading Lady collection reveals signature understated glamour while embracing and encouraging style bravery for 2018 with slimmer silhouettes, an abundance of textures – jewels, fur, beading and crochet that go outside the confines of the classic bridal look. This is one collection we hope to be seeing alot more of in the coming months!

See more from the collection > Eliza Jane Howell The Leading Lady 2018