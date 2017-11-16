Dressi With On-trend Bridesmaid Styles From £69

It’s time to finally take the plunge and start the bridesmaid dress search for the important girls in your life!

They’ve been through all the emotions, the ups and the downs in the realisation of your prince charming; they’re more like sisters and feel like part of the family! You’ve already purchased your dream dress to make you feel like a million dollars on your big day, now let’s turn your attention to the girls who will stand by your side!

Love fashion and want to stay on-trend with your bridal look too? It won’t take you long to hear about dressi.co.uk, the brand new online boutique already making waves for brides and bridesmaids with a gorgeous range of dresses to suit taste, shape and budget. With over 200 gorgeous dresses, FREE UK delivery and easy returns you and your maids can crack open a bottle of Prosecco and try on in the comfort on your own home.

The key bridal wear trends to spot for 2018? Dressi have done the work already to bring you the latest gorgeous catwalk inspired dress styles for bridesmaids and all totally affordable.

2018 Bridesmaids Trends

The spotlight is on bows, they’re major news. They’ve been seen on Carolina Herrera and Peter Langners catwalk shows – they’re sweet, feminine and fun to wear. Our tip is to go BIG; they certainly look sensational on! Cue Dressi’s maxi dress, Peyton featuring a high neck, back detailing and you guessed it… a gorgeous bow, which compliments the open back design. Peyton comes in 5 colours and at £69 you can kit out the girls without breaking the bank!

Have you noticed? The mis-matched look is still getting alot of LOVE. If you’re girls are a tough crowd to please and don’t all flatter in one shade, get creative with complementary pastel hues – baby pink, powder blue and mint green to name a few!

The Patience dress by Dressi has beautiful detail, a flattering cut and comes in a range of spring pastel colours that will bring out the individuality of your bridesmaids while looking like they belong together.

Want a dramatic colour palette for an Autumn/Winter wedding? Try Navy and Damson colours paired with winter foliage and berry bouquets.

For girls that love all-out glamour, metallics will wow with most wedding themes particularly during the winter party season! Dressi have a collection of show stopping, ready-to-wear sequin bridesmaid dresses in silver, gold and rose gold. Make a sparkly statement with this popular alternative for around £99! Shoes and bags to match by Dressi will complete your girls look and are great accessories to gift them for being there through thick and thin!

