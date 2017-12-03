Kylie & David

Fall for this fairytale wedding in France, featuring soft blues and timeless roses

Valentine’s day in New York – that’s when David asked Kylie to be his wife. “I felt very different the night before he proposed,” Kylie reveals. “I think I knew it was coming because Dave just wasn’t himself. After dinner the next night, we were sitting in a private area for two with views over the skyline and a bottle of Champagne. There was the soft tinkling of piano music in the background and I felt so excited. David couldn’t have chosen a more romantic way to ask.

I’d fallen in love with Berta dresses, but they were way out of my price range. Luckily, I found my Nicole Spose gown instead, which embodied a similar style at a more affordable price.” The dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette with illusion panels, ivory appliqués and a plunging neckline and back.

“The skirt was a silk blend with a fishtail shape and ruched detail at the top. I loved the classic but sexy look.”

Kylie accessorised with Jimmy Choo silver shoes, a gift from the groom a few months before their wedding, as well as a cathedral-length, scalloped lace veil from Miranda Marie Bridal. “I wanted the focus to be on our wedding rings, so I kept jewellery to a minimum and just wore diamond drop earrings that were a gift from my mum.”

The groomsmen looked dapper in tuxedos from Next. “David opted for a white dinner jacket to complement my dress and stand out from the rest of the groomsmen.”

“We felt that the black bowtie look suited our France wedding perfectly.”

“I asked five girls to be my bridesmaids and chose my goddaughter to be my flower girl. Initially I worried that six girls would be too many, but it was lovely to share my excitement with them during planning and on the wedding morning.” The bridesmaids wore ‘porcelain blue’ dresses from Needle & Thread.

“My bridesmaids were my something blue!”

“Dave loves my hair up, so I knew from the start that that was how I would wear it on our wedding day. It also suited my dress and kept me cool in the French heat. I chose a staggered twist French bun for a style that would be timeless and soft – one that I would always look back on and love. I’m also a freelance makeup artist, so I did my own big day beauty using NARS, Bare Minerals, MAC and Young Blood products.”

The bride walked down the aisle with her father to Des’ree’s “Kissing You’ – it was the song the couple listened to just before David told Kylie he loved her for the first time. “We also chose ‘My Girl’ by Temptations to play during the ceremony – we love motown music and this is definitely ‘our song’.”

Following their ceremony in the incredible monolithic church in Aubeterre Sur Dronne, the couple and their guests moved on to Manoir de Longeveau in Pillac for the reception. Guests tucked into a fantastic French feast of beef bourguignon or chicken in a creamy mushroom sauce, served with decadent dauphinoise potatoes, for the main course, followed by a zesty and super sweet lemon and almond tart for dessert.

Inspired by their France wedding venue, Kylie and David styled their wedding around all things French chic.

Wedding planner Lou from Marry Me In France supplied silver vase centrepieces and a French mirror for the seating plan and Luminous Lighting provided outdoor fairy lights, candles and lanterns. “The venue had a pre-decorated barn that looked amazing at night, filled with fairy lights and coloured lanterns.

My all-time favourite flower is the white rose, so my bouquet exclusively featured these blooms for our France wedding. Rather than have my bridesmaids carry posies, we chose corsages for them instead. They looked amazing in the photos, and the girls each carried a white rose down the aisle, too. For the decorative flowers, we chose white hydrangeas, roses and lisianthus.”

Cake is also one of the bride’s favourite desserts, so a three-tier French fancy cake hit the spot perfectly. “We had lemon, raspberry and chocolate ganache layers, made by a local baker called Stephanie.”

Rather than give guests favours, the couple supplied them with welcome food and drink packs to their holiday cottages for the weekend, organised by their reception venue. “We also took our guests into Aubeterre between the ceremony and reception, where we’d hired a local restaurant and private area in the square for two hours. It was a lovely place to host our canapés and drinks reception.”

Following their France wedding, the newlyweds jetted off for a tour of Italy.

“We visited Venice, Florence, Rome, Sorrento, Capri, Positano and Amalfi. Italy was a place we’d wanted to visit for a long time but never had the right opportunity to do so. It made for a romantic honeymoon!

We found that our guests remembered the little things more than the big from our France wedding – things like gifting guests a free drink or letting them choose from a menu for the wedding breakfast.”

