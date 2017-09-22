National Proposal Day: The Most Popular Destinations To Propose

This Friday (22nd September) marks National Proposal Day, one of two proposal days in the year. Both days coincide with the Equinox (in this case, the official start of Autumn) and remind loved-up couples that it could be time to pop the question!

CV Villas has scoured Instagram and Pinterest to reveal the most sought after locations, place and hotspots to propose across Europe. From rustic cliff tops to classic landmarks, these are THE most romantic locations right now!

Santorini, Greece

The most popular place for destination proposals is the beautiful Greek island of Santorini. Although the whole island is beautiful, the real hotspot lies within the village of Oia. This Instagram worthy hot-spot, with its famous blue-domed and white washed buildings set again the sparkling sea, is the perfect backdrop.

Paris, France

Although Santorini has pipped Paris to the number one spot, the city of love remains a classic choice for couples from around the world. Although there is a wealth of stunning places to pick in the city, it’s the Eiffel Tower that draws people to propose here. Whatever the weather, day or night, this iconic landmark is a true symbol of love.

Ibiza, Spain

An up-and-coming choice growing in popularity is Ibiza. However, if you’re imagining proposals in glitzy clubs or on busy strips think again… According to social media, most proposals are happening on the scenic side of the island. Whether on a hillside or a secluded beach, Ibiza’s rich variety of geographical beauty may be one you’ve never explored before!

Venice, Italy

Another romantic classic, Venice has been synonymous with love for hundreds of years. In fact, the city is so popular a place to propose, that you can hire a company to organise everything! By far the most popular scenario has got to be on a gondola! This Venetian classic is the perfect way to secure a little place for you and your partner, away from the crowds.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

If you’re looking for a truly dramatic proposal spot, Dubrovnik is the city for you. Depending on your style, you can choose from historic fortresses, a cable car over the city an intimate bar along the coastline. Alternatively, if your partner is a Game of Thrones fan why not pick one of the many filming locations in the city as your backdrop.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

If you love Italy but want something slightly more unique for when you get down on one knee, try the Amalfi Coast – a new favourite! The dramatic cliffs, colourful buildings and harbours of sparkling waters exude romance and make for a stunning photo of the big moment.

Athens, Greece

Another city destination that is becoming ever popular, Athens is ideal for couples who wish to combine historic beauty, symbolism and culture. What could be better than popping the question in a city steeped in thousands of years of history?